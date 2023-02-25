14 K-State Rallies To Beat Oklahoma State For Third Straight Win

Markquis Nowell scored a game-high 22 points and Keyontae Johnson added 17 points as the Kansas State Wildcats came from behind to defeat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 73-68 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater on Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats trailed by eight with just over 12 minutes to play, but outscored the Cowboys 28-15 the rest of the way to secure their third straight victory. It was the first road win for the Wildcats since beating Baylor in Waco back on January 7.

Kalib Boone led four Cowboys in double-figures with 18 points, but it wasn’t enough to snap his team’s losing streak, now at a season-long four games.

K-State has rallied from halftime deficits in each win on their current streak, but Desi Sills‘s late-half heroics made the hill less steep for the Wildcats. With Oklahoma State leading by six in the final 60 seconds of the half, Sills made a pair of free throws and then stole the ball at the other end, laying it in as the buzzer sounded to cut the deficit to 35-33.

After briefly falling behind by a point, Oklahoma State went on a 14-5 run to take their largest lead of the game, punctuated by a Bryce Thompson bucket that made it 53-45 with 12:08 remaining. K-State clawed back to tie it with a 10-2 run with 9:17 left, then got a three from Johnson that made it 62-60 and gave them the lead for good with six minutes to play.

The win moves the Wildcats to 22-7 on the season and 10-6 in Big 12 Conference play. Oklahoma State drops to 16-13 overall and 7-9 in the conference. Next up for K-State is Senior Night against Oklahoma on Wednesday night at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan.