2024 Pigskin & Hoops Preview: Hayden Wildcats Football

TEAM: Hayden Wildcats

CLASSIFICATION: 3A

LEAGUE: Independent

COLORS: Blue, White & Gold

SOCIAL MEDIA: @HaydenHigh_FB on Twitter

HEAD COACH: Bill Arnold (18th year, 211-66)

2023 RECORD: 12-1 (3A Sub-State Champions, State runners-up)

2023 IN REVIEW

The Hayden Wildcats submitted a dominant 2023 season that took them all the way to a state championship game for the first time since 2014. Blowout victories over Olpe, Silver Lake and Rossville in non-district play served notice that the Wildcats would be a force, and they rampaged through their district games, out-scoring their foes by a staggering combined score of 220-14. Even injuries to key contributors up and down the lineup couldn’t slow down Hayden’s Wing-T offense or their suffocating defense. When a pair of backfield standouts, quarterback Jett Wahlmeier and fullback Finn Dunshee, went down with injuries, Connor Hanika and Kade Mitchell stepped in in relief and kept the machine humming. The Wildcats battered Baldwin, smoked Santa Fe Trail, pounded Parsons and hammered Holton en route to Hutchinson for the 3A title game. But there, they ran into Cheney’s team of destiny, who rode the high of ending Andale’s streak of consecutive 3A titles to a 34-7 defeat of Hayden to claim the crown. It was an agonizing way to end the pursuit of the school’s first state title since 2008, but the 12 wins for the Wildcats were their most since then and give them plenty to hold their heads high about.

KEY DEPARTURES

Both Dunshee and offensive lineman Carter Charvat represented Hayden one final time in the Shrine Bowl in Emporia this summer, following seasons that earned them first-team All-Class honors from KSHSAA Covered. Charvat will continue his football career at Benedictine while Dunshee hopes to walk on to TCU’s track team. Linebacker Jude Konrade was also a first-team All-Class pick, and lineman Josiah Todwong earned honorable mention recognition.

TOP RETURNERS

The Wildcats return some dazzling skill position talent among their 33 returning lettermen, starting with a pair of QBs with starting experience in senior Wahlmeier and junior Hanika. Wahlmeier was an honorable-mention All-Class selection by KSHSAA Covered, and Hanika picked up right where Wahlmeier left off in the playoffs when injury struck. Whoever has the keys to the offense will get to hand to senior fullback Broderick Desch, who scored 11 rushing touchdowns last season, and junior halfback Mitchell, who showed his talents in a larger role while Dunshee was out injured. Two other honorable mention All-Class players returning are senior tight end Treyton Tetuan and senior receiver Jensen Schrickel, the 3A state champion in the 400 meters who can’t be caught if he gets into full gear in the open field. On defense, the Wildcats will be happy to have junior linebacker Jackson McGivern back after he suffered a season-ending injury last year. He and fellow junior Jude Krentz will anchor the linebacking core. Tetuan and junior Julian McGivern are returning starters on the defensive line, and Schrickel is joined by senior Brady Heinen (also an honorable mention All-Class pick) and junior Logan Saenz in the secondary.

2024 SCHEDULE:

9/6 @ Eudora

9/13 vs St. Michael the Archangel (MO)

9/20 vs Bishop Ward

9/27 @ Wamego

10/4 vs Hiawatha

10/11 @ Holton

10/18 vs Perry-Lecompton

10/25 @ Jeff West

District game

2024 OUTLOOK

There were times last season when the Wildcats made things look easy, but their loss in the state championship game showed them the difference, however slight, between ‘great’ and ‘championship great’. It’s the hardest step to make for a program, but the Wildcats won’t shy away from the challenge. They’ve beefed up their non-district schedule even more this season, playing 4A foes Eudora and Wamego and a very good St. Michael the Archangel team from Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Their hope is that these games will tune them up for a run through a district in which they will be the favorites, and subsequently, the 3A East playoff bracket. These Wildcats will once again boast speed on offense, and have two signal callers capable of distributing the ball at a high level. They should be one of the stingiest defensive teams in the state just as they were last year. Hayden may not be unbeaten entering the postseason again, but they will be dangerous when the calendar reaches November, and have all the pieces to finish last season’s unfinished business and bring the state gold home for the first time in 16 years.

FROM THE COACH’S HEADSET

“With the growth we had this past year in experience, especially on the defensive side of the ball, we are very excited about making a run at the state title this year. It is definitely important for us to stay away from the injury bug. If we want to get where we need to be this fall, our competition level at practice will need to be at a premium.” – Bill Arnold

–Dan Lucero