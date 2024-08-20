2024 Pigskin & Hoops Preview: Jackson Heights Cobras Football

TEAM: Jackson Heights Cobras

CLASSIFICATION: 1A

LEAGUE: Northeast Kansas League

COLORS: Green & Gold

SOCIAL MEDIA: @JHcobraFB on Twitter

HEAD COACH: Caleb Wick (13th season, 78-41)

2023 RECORD: 8-2 (1A Regional runners-up)

2023 IN REVIEW

Last season was a resurgent one for the Cobras, who followed a rare sub-.500 campaign in 2022 with eight wins and a deep playoff run in 2023, fighting valiantly even in a season-ending, one-score loss to St. Marys. Lest we forget a Northeast Kansas League title in the midst of that success, either. Jackson Heights beat their foes with balance last season, finishing fourth in Class 1A in scoring offense at 39.8 points per game, also ranking sixth in the class at scoring defense by allowing just 14.9 points a game. The program’s veteran running game was the headlining act for last year’s Cobras, averaging over 285 yards a game on the ground.

KEY DEPARTURES

Plenty of talent returns for Coach Wick’s group in 2024, with one major exception from the 2023 roster, at least in terms of all-league talent lost. Weston Schultejans excelled both ways last year as well, earning a first-team all-league nod at linebacker and a second-team honor at wide receiver in his senior year.

TOP RETURNERS

Jackson Heights is bringing back nine offensive starters in 2024 and another eight on defense. That includes five three-year starters, four of whom are entering their senior seasons. Josh Smith and J.W. Moore were both first-team All-NEKL picks last season at receiver and offensive line, respectively, while Kade Holloway made the second team at linebacker. Titus Eisenbarth, and Max Watkins are two other senior Cobras who will make an impact this season. Notable returning junior starters for Jackson Heights include first-team all-league honoree Drake Mellies, honorable mention Taegan Bowhay and Jace Doyle.

2024 SCHEDULE

9/6 @ Riverside

9/13 Maur Hill

9/20 @ Horton

9/27 McLouth

10/4 Pleasant Ridge

10/11 @ Onaga

10/18 Valley Falls

10/25 @ Jefferson County North

Northeast Kansas League, District game

2024 OUTLOOK

Expectations are rightfully and deservedly high for Jackson Heights going into 2024. The Cobras are bringing back a massive amount of both experience and talent, maybe the most desirable combination in high school football. They’ve got a favorable schedule, too; the Cobras went 5-0 last season against teams that are also on the schedule this year. If team success were to hinge on any one position, it might be the offensive line. We know how devastating the Jackson Heights rushing attack can be, and with four returning starters on the line it could be even more dominant in 2024 than it was in 2023. If everything goes according to plan, this is a team that should contend for a state championship.

FROM THE COACH’S HEADSET

“Coming off an 8-2 season, everyone around Heights is pretty excited. We have a pretty high ceiling but we will need to work extremely hard during the summer and stay injury free during the course of the season to reach our goals.” – Caleb Wick

–Brendan Dzwierzynski