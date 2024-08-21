2024 Pigskin & Hoops Preview: Jeff West Tigers Football

TEAM: Jeff West Tigers

CLASSIFICATION: 3A

LEAGUE: Big East

COLORS: Black, Red & White

SOCIAL MEDIA: @JWHS_KS on Twitter

HEAD COACH: David Bowen (4th year, 5-22)

2023 RECORD: 2-7 (did not make playoffs)

2023 IN REVIEW

The Jeff West Tigers were a much improved football team in 2023, even if they posted a record with two or fewer wins for a fourth straight season. The Tigers defeated Hiawatha in their second game for their first regular season victory since 2021, and were competitive throughout in defeats against Riverside, Perry-Lecompton, and Royal Valley. If not for a rash of injuries that cost the Tigers some key contributors, their final record could have ended up even better. A winless district schedule meant the Tigers missed out on postseason play, but in their third consecutive non-bracket meeting with Osawatomie, they wrapped up their season with a 59-6 blowout that they will hope is a harbinger of brighter days to come.

KEY DEPARTURES

A three-year starter at tight end, Brodie Boyer capped off his Tigers career by earning honorable mention All-Big Seven honors. He was the lone senior to receive postseason recognition.

TOP RETURNERS

Coach Bowen will turn to three experienced senior starters among his 14 returning lettermen to provide production and leadership on both sides of the ball this season. Quarterback Tucker Holthaus took command of the offense last season, eclipsing 1000 passing yards and accounting for 10 total touchdowns. Those numbers were made more impressive by the fact that he improved as a passer without the services of his projected top receiver, Drew Bellman, who missed 2023 with an injury after leading the team in receiving as a sophomore. Bellman returns for his senior season as a big play threat to juice the Tiger offense. The third senior in this trio is Tristan Strawn, who anchors both sides of the Tiger line. He was an honorable mention All-League offensive lineman last season. Strawn is joined by junior Gavin Tanner and sophomore Brodie Bahr up front, laying the foundation for improved play in the trenches this season. Coach Bowen believes Tanner has the potential for a huge season. Elsewhere on defense, Holthaus was an honorable mention All-League safety in 2023, and the linebacking core gets a huge boost with the return of junior Osiris Unruh, who led the Tigers in tackles as a freshman but was injury plagued last season.

2024 SCHEDULE

9/6 vs Riley County

9/13 vs Royal Valley

9/20 @ St. Marys

9/27 @ Hiawatha

10/4 vs Holton

10/11 @ Perry-Lecompton

10/18 @ ACCHS

10/25 vs Hayden

Big East League, District game

2024 OUTLOOK

Progress has been incremental for the Tigers under Coach Bowen in his first three seasons, but this is a program not far removed from some really good teams in the late 2010s, and the hunger is there for increased success. The next box to check for Jeff West is a playoff appearance, and although Holton and Hayden make for an extremely daunting pair of district opponents, the Tigers will look to their other district games against Hiawatha and Perry-Lecompton as the ones that will make or break their postseason hopes. The Tigers will have to develop depth and avoid injuries as the season goes on, but an intriguing core of players is in place. With an experienced quarterback under center in Holthaus, the return of his top target in Bellman, and improved line play, the Tiger offense should make great strides. If the defense, bolstered by the return of Unruh, makes similar improvement, the playoffs are very much within reach.

FROM THE COACH’S HEADSET

“We are looking to have a breakout year in a newly formed league that is one of the toughest in the state of Kansas, with high standards when it comes to total wins and appearances in state title games.” – David Bowen

–Dan Lucero