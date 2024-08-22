2024 Pigskin & Hoops Preview: McLouth Bulldogs Football

TEAM: McLouth Bulldogs

CLASSIFICATION: 1A

LEAGUE: Northeast Kansas

COLORS: Purple & Gold

SOCIAL MEDIA: N/A

HEAD COACH: Seth Mills (2nd year, 5-4)

2023 RECORD: 5-4 (lost in 1A first round)

2023 IN REVIEW

The McLouth Bulldogs served notice right out of the gate that 2023 was going to be a great leap forward, sweeping their non-district schedule for their first 3-0 start in over a decade. Wins in district play over Mission Valley and Valley Falls gave the Bulldogs their most wins in a season since 2018, and more wins than they’d managed total in the four seasons since. In their first year under Coach Mills, the Bulldogs went from a program that was having to forfeit games to a program that was competitive week in and week out. Though the season ended in a first-round playoff defeat at the hands of Ellinwood, it still registered as an unqualified success for a program that feels like it’s gaining traction.

KEY DEPARTURES

Only five letterwinners depart from the 2023 squad. The headline name of the bunch is Caeden Murphy, who was a second-team All-NEKL performer on both sides of the line in his senior campaign.

TOP RETURNERS

Of the 12 returning lettermen for the Bulldogs, four of them will be entering their fourth years as starters. Two of them comprise the backfield, with dual-threat quarterback Jerrick Chenhall (who exceeded 1,000 rushing yards in 2023 and threw for over 450 yards) and running back Gage Fields coming off seasons that saw them earn second-team All-NEKL recognition on offense. Lineman Judd Holwick was McLouth’s lone First-Team All-NEKL pick, earning the honor on both offense and defense and receiving honorable mention All-Class plaudits from KSHSAA Covered as well. The other four-year starter is Uchenna Orji, who joins Holwick on the offensive line and partners with Fields at linebacker on the other side of the ball. Chenhall will start in the secondary alongside two players entering their third years as starters: senior Drennan Cantrell and junior Cheiton Bandel. Those two will be Chenhall’s top targets in the passing game on offense as well. In addition to Holwick and Orji, the rest of the offensive line returns intact from last season, with seniors Wyatt Enright and Makade Daniels and sophomore Blake Sullivan.

2024 SCHEDULE

9/6 vs ACCHS

9/13 vs Troy

9/20 @ Riverside

9/27 @ Jackson Heights

10/4 vs Valley Falls

10/11 @ Pleasant Ridge

10/18 vs Jefferson County North

10/25 @ Onaga

Northeast Kansas League, District game

2024 OUTLOOK

The arrow is pointing up for McLouth football after some down seasons, and the pieces are in place for this year’s Bulldogs to build on last year’s success. Any coach in the state would love to have five offensive line starters back in front of a four-year starter at quarterback, and that’s exactly the formula Coach Mills will hope leads to a potent offense this season. Chenhall and Fields should be one of the most productive backfields in Class 1A. A good start against three NEKL rivals in non-district play would be a big boost going into a difficult district that features perennially tough Jackson Heights and last year’s 1A runners-up from Jeff County North. But these Bulldogs have the experience and, after last season, the confidence to stack some wins and achieve back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2012-13.

FROM THE COACH’S HEADSET

“We have a lot of guys returning, and a lot of enthusiasm. We want to be consistent throughout the season, compete hard and treat each week as a unique and new opportunity to have a fresh start. We need to get better each week, and keep our goals in mind at all times.” – Seth Mills

–Dan Lucero