2024 Pigskin & Hoops Preview: Mission Valley Vikings Football

TEAM: Mission Valley Vikings

CLASSIFICATION: 1A

LEAGUE: Flint Hills

COLORS: Crimson & Gold

SOCIAL MEDIA: N/A

HEAD COACH: Kevin Vanderbilt (3rd year, 6-12)

2023 RECORD: 3-6 (lost in 1A first round)

2023 IN REVIEW

Their record might have been the same as the season prior, but 2023 still represented growth for the Mission Valley Vikings. They shook off a pair of losses to start their season and won three of their next four games, locking up a playoff berth with district victories over Valley Falls and Oskaloosa and putting themselves on the right side of the .500 mark. But the schedule got tougher from there, and losses to St. Marys, Jefferson County North, and Jackson Heights in the first round of the playoffs ended the Vikings’ season. Still, it was another year of valuable experience for a talented junior class that offers reason for belief that 2024 will see an increase in the win column.

KEY DEPARTURES

The Vikings said goodbye to some valuable veteran pieces after 2023, including Nolan Handley, Colton Applehanz, Gabe Willard, and leading receiver Kale McCart.

TOP RETURNERS

Coach Vanderbilt says this Vikings team will be the most experienced team to put on the Mission Valley uniform in a long time, with three four-year starters and four three-year starters among the group of returners. Senior Porter Deters was the breakout player of 2023 for the Vikings, seizing the reins of the offense and accounting for 1182 yards (765 rushing, 417 passing) and 15 touchdowns while also leading Class 1A with eight interceptions at safety. He was named a First-Team non-senior All-State player by Sports in Kansas and is primed for a huge senior year. Four starters are back to block for Deters and company on offense, with senior Connor Hoelting anchoring the group at center. Deters’ top returning targets at receiver are senior Kaden Brobst and junior Bryce Bunger. The Vikings defense will be formidable up front with seniors Colin Clay (seven sacks) and Davion Jones as the ends and junior Sam Bryan (50 tackles) at tackle. Hoelting and senior Drake Duncan will lead the way at linebacker, and Brobst and Bunger join Deters in an athletic, ball-hawking secondary. Keep an eye on juniors Gunner Trickel (OL/DT), Ian Deters (RB/LB) and Jace Taylor (RB/WR/CB), along with sophomore Peyton Christansen (WR/CB), as potentially impactful players with increased playing opportunities this season.

2024 SCHEDULE

9/7 (Sat) @ Hogan Prep (MO)

9/13 @ Council Grove

9/20 vs West Franklin

9/27 vs Cair Paravel

10/4 vs Rossville

10/11 @ Olpe

10/18 vs Wabaunsee

10/25 @ Maranatha

Flint Hills League, District game

2024 OUTLOOK

It feels like the last two seasons for the Vikings have been leading up to this one. They are experienced at all the most important positions on the gridiron, and Deters will be one of the best two-way players in Class 1A. Still it won’t be easy for the Vikings to achieve their first winning record since 2020, not with a daunting district schedule that includes a run of games against Rossville, Olpe and Wabaunsee squarely in the middle. It will be critical for the Vikings to begin the season with confidence, as a winning record in non-district play could go a long way towards making the district run a successful one. If offensive playmakers emerge to complement Deters, the Vikings could be very explosive. A return to the postseason and a first playoff win since 2017 are goals that are well within reach for Mission Valley football this year.

FROM THE COACH’S HEADSET

“This group has gone from a varsity roster of Freshman and Sophomores who were talented, to being experienced Juniors and Seniors. We need to capitalize on this as we work to take the next step this season. With an experienced and talented group of upperclassmen, we look forward to making some waves in a competitive district and into the playoffs.” – Kevin Vanderbilt

–Dan Lucero