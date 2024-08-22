2024 Pigskin & Hoops Preview: Osage City Indians Football

TEAM: Osage City Indians

CLASSIFICATION: 2A

LEAGUE: Flint Hills

COLORS: Red & White

SOCIAL MEDIA: @OCHSFOOTBALL_ on Twitter

HEAD COACH: Andrew Gantenbein (16th season, 92-58)

2023 RECORD: 9-2 (2A Regional champions, sectional runners-up)

2023 IN REVIEW

Make it back-to-back district championships and a third-ever appearance in sectionals for Osage City, which posted nine wins and gave eventual state champion Nemaha Central a memorable battle before bowing out in the quarterfinal round. Offensively, the Indians were led by the most prolific passing attack in Class 2A and standout first-year starting quarterback Kasen Parsons, who threw for 2,401 yards and 26 touchdowns. Defensively, 2023 was a stout season for the front seven in Osage City, a group that finished with the eighth-best run defense in the class. When it was all said and done, last year’s senior class finished their careers as the winningest class in Osage City history.

KEY DEPARTURES

Ten players graduated from last season’s roster, three of whom earned all-state recognition last year. The trio includes Cooper Parsons and Jess Reece, both of whom played defensive back on one side of the ball and running back and receiver on the other side, respectively. Logun Fager was an award-winner in the trenches as well, and he’s one of three departing starting linemen along with Bowen Rumold and Chase Williams.

TOP RETURNERS

Kasen Parsons will return as the Indians’ starting pivot this year and as a key part of an impressive junior class. Offensively, other returning starters in that class include three major receiving threats: Quenten Stark, Sevrin Rumold and Dylan Theel. Stark was an all-state honorable mention last year, Rumold caught a pair of touchdowns at tight end and Theel will handle receiving and rushing duties after netting 570 yards from scrimmage last year. Senior Noah Martinez and junior Austin Lamb will anchor the new-look Osage City offensive and defensive lines. Speaking of defense, Theel and senior Logan White return to two starting linebacker jobs, while Stark, senior Ryon Farwell and senior Tyson Gragg will patrol the secondary.

2024 SCHEDULE

9/6 @ Olpe

9/13 vs Cair Paravel

9/20 @ Wabaunsee

9/27 vs West Franklin

10/4 vs Council Grove

10/11 @ St. Marys

10/18 vs Silver Lake

10/25 @ Riley County

Flint Hills League, District game

2024 OUTLOOK

One year ago, our Pigskin & Hoops preview for the Indians referred to them as one of the most consistent programs in Class 2A and referenced their stretch of 8+ wins in five of the previous six seasons. Coach Andrew Gantenbein’s group followed that with another deep playoff run and nine more wins. Why wouldn’t you expect more of the same in 2024? It isn’t easy to replace the most successful, winningest class of athletes in program history by any means, but Osage City is still bringing back a deep, talented core of upperclassmen who will make this team as formidable as anyone. Redistricting has dropped the Indians into one of the toughest districts in Class 2A, featuring the likes of Cair Paravel, St. Marys and Silver Lake, among others. Even so, with a high-flying offense and a steady defense, Osage City will contend for a third-straight district title again in 2024 and should be a real threat for the state championship crown, too.

FROM THE COACH’S HEADSET

“We’ll see a lot of new teams on the schedule next fall, including new FHL members Wabaunsee and Cair Paravel and new district opponents Riley County, Silver Lake, and St. Marys. Council Grove is headed north with us for districts, and I think the five of us will form one of the most competitive 2A districts in the state.” – Andrew Gantenbein

–Brendan Dzwierzynski