2024 Pigskin & Hoops Preview: Oskaloosa Bears Football

TEAM: Oskaloosa Bears

CLASSIFICATION: 2A (up from 1A in 2023)

LEAGUE: Northeast Kansas

COLORS: Blue & Red

SOCIAL MEDIA: @OskaloosaBears on Twitter

HEAD COACH: Boone Heston (1st season, 0-0)

2023 RECORD: 3-6 (Lost in 1A first round)

2023 IN REVIEW

Oskaloosa has been trending upward at a slow but steady pace over the last few seasons. After posting two total wins over three seasons from 2020-22, the Bears won three games last year, headlined by back-to-back victories in Weeks 7 and 8. In fact, their 31-point victory over Valley Falls in the regular-season finale was the program’s biggest margin of victory since September 2017. Oskaloosa was at its best when passing the ball and defending its opponents passes in 2023. The Bears finished 11th in passing offense in Class 1A last season (out of 42 teams) and they were even better defensively, holding opponents to the sixth-fewest yards through the air in the class.

KEY DEPARTURES

Two of the top producers for Oskaloosa last season have graduated, including Gunnar Rockhold and Coy Perry. Rockhold was named first-team All-NEKL at punter and was an honorable mention on defense, while Perry was a multi-year contributor as quarterback for the Bears.

TOP RETURNERS

Senior Trenton VanHoutan will be one of the focal points for Oskaloosa both offensively and defensively. He was a second-team All-NEKL honoree at wide receiver, defensive back and kicker last season and could even see some time at quarterback this year. Hunter Miller, Caden Kesinger, Evan Dome, Colsen Perry and A.Z. Barkus comprise the returning playmakers for Oskaloosa, while Ke’Andraie Clemons, Zyler Peak, Preston Warbritton, McKendon O’Neal and Barrett Heston anchor a veteran offensive line. That same group will make up much of the Bears’ defensive starters as well, plus Hunter Miller and Richie Rockhold in the secondary.

2024 SCHEDULE

9/6 vs Pleasant Ridge

9/13 vs Valley Falls

9/20 @ Jefferson County North

9/27 vs ACCHS

10/4 @ Nemaha Central

10/11 @ Hiawatha

10/18 vs Sabetha

10/25 @ Royal Valley

Northeast Kansas League, District game

2024 OUTLOOK

Oskaloosa football is trending in the right direction. This is a program that has had to trudge through some difficult years in the recent past, but after a major step forward a year ago the Bears have a great shot and continuing that positive momentum in 2024. New coach Boone Heston was a standout athlete in his own right at Oskaloosa and now is tasked with leading his alma mater into a new, successful era at the helm of the program. Continued development is crucial, but if that continues to click this should be a competitive, dangerous sleuth of Bears this season.

FROM THE COACH’S HEADSET

“This upcoming season Oskaloosa football is looking to create an identity to give the players confidence when they step onto the field. We have a large senior class who have the right leadership skills to get our program rolling in the right direction.” – Boone Heston

–Brendan Dzwierzynski