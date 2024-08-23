2024 Pigskin & Hoops Preview: Perry-Lecompton Kaws

TEAM: Perry-Lecompton Kaws

CLASSIFICATION: 3A

LEAGUE: Big East

COLORS: Blue & White

SOCIAL MEDIA: @PLHSKaws on Twitter

HEAD COACH: Mike Paramore (24th year, 122-107)

2023 RECORD: 2-7 (lost in 3A first round)

2023 IN REVIEW

A combination of inconsistency on offense and one of the state’s toughest schedules kept the Perry-Lecompton Kaws from returning to their winning ways in 2023. The Kaws were young on the offensive side and took their lumps to the tune of four shutout losses. But any team faced with Perry-Lecompton’s lack of experience entering the season would have had difficulty against a schedule that included both of the sub-state teams from the East in 2A (Sabetha and Nemaha Central) and 3A (Hayden and Holton), plus a 10-win 4A team in Atchison. A victory over Jeff West in district play allowed the Kaws to qualify for the playoffs for an eighth consecutive season, but they were handled by Wellsville in Week Nine.

KEY DEPARTURES

Aside from a handful of senior starters at wide receiver and defensive back, the Kaws return mostly intact for 2024. None of the departing seniors received post-season award recognition.

TOP RETURNERS

Eight starters return on offense and nine are back on defense for the Kaws. The talent is there to make a huge leap forward offensively in 2024, starting with the backfield of junior quarterback Garrett Metcalfe and senior running backs Tristan Gorden (first team All-Big 7 with 559 rushing yards and five TDs) and Bronzen Rush (413 yards and two TDs). Senior Eli Dean led the Kaws with 20 catches for 239 yards last season and was a first team All-Big 7 receiver. Up front, four starters are back, including senior Braydon Smelser and junior Trevor Conklin, who started all nine games last season. Seniors Cameron Powell and Caige Starnes also earned starting opportunities. Junior Chance Gray will contribute either on the line or at tight end and junior Ronnie Baker is in the tight end mix as well. Defensively the Kaws bring back first team All-League players on all three levels – Powell on the line, senior Koltyn Kaniper (100 tackles) at linebacker, and Gorden at safety. Dean and Metcalfe join Gorden in a formidable defensie backfield. Gray and Conklin all have starting experience in the trenches, and Starnes started games both at line and linebacker. Senior Cooper Trendel racked up 70 tackles from his linebacker position last season.

2024 SCHEDULE

9/6 @ St. Marys

9/13 @ Sabetha

9/20 vs Silver Lake

9/27 @ Holton

10/4 vs Royal Valley

10/11 vs Jeff West

10/18 @ Hayden

10/25 vs Hiawatha

Big East League, District game

2024 OUTLOOK

This will be the most veteran group of Kaws that Coach Paramore has led out onto the field in the last couple of seasons, and the hope for improvement starts there. These players dealt with some growing pains as a group last season, and a monstrous schedule didn’t help, but now these players are a year older, a year stronger, and a year more prepared for the grind. There’s lots of talent in the backfield and a veteran line paving the way for them. If Metcalfe can continue to improve at quarterback, it will go a long way toward ameliorating last season’s offensive struggles. The defense held its own against some of the state’s best teams last year, has standout players at each level, and has the potential to ease some of the pressure on the offense with its own performance this year. The Kaws have some tough road trips on their schedule, including their two toughest district games at Holton and Hayden. But if they protect their home turf, they should be able to improve on last year’s record and continue their streak of postseason berths.

FROM THE COACH’S HEADSET

“Last year was a tough season as we were very young and played an exceptionally tough schedule. With so many young guys playing significant snaps against such quality opponents, we are hopeful that they are now battle tested and ready to take the next step. Regardless of previous success or disappointments, the standard and expectations for our football team will remain the same. The focus will be on improving every day at practice, becoming fundamentally better and competing extremely hard. For us to improve from last year we need to do a better job on offense of being consistent in execution, taking care of the football and making more explosive plays. On the defensive side of the ball we need to create more turnovers and do a better job of getting off the field on third down. I believe that our guys are hungry to get back at it and play a better brand of football.” – Mike Paramore

–Dan Lucero