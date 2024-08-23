2024 Pigskin & Hoops Preview: Riley County Falcons Football

TEAM: Riley County Falcons

CLASSIFICATION: 2A

LEAGUE: Big East

COLORS: Blue & White

SOCIAL MEDIA: @RileyCountyFB on Twitter

HEAD COACH: Erik Willimon (4th year, 17-13)

2023 RECORD: 5-5 (2A Regional runners-up)

2023 IN REVIEW

Simply looking at the week-by-week results on the Riley County Falcons schedule shows it was an up-and-down year. The Falcons alternated losses and wins throughout the eight-game regular season, competing hard but ultimately succumbing to some of the area’s best teams like Silver Lake, Sabetha, and eventual 2A champions Nemaha Central. But a Week 2 win over Rossville proved the Falcons could win the tough games, and served as a preview of coming attractions. District victories over Horton and Minneapolis allowed the Falcons to finish the regular season at .500, and the Falcons scored a playoff victory for a sixth straight season when they again knocked off Rossville in the first round. The final record shows a two-win improvement from 2022, and between that and continuing that streak of playoff wins, it was a year to feel good about for Coach Willimon’s Falcons.

KEY DEPARTURES

The Falcons lose just five lettermen from the 2022 squad, with most of the losses in the trenches. Barrett Schuh earned first team All-Mid East League accolades for his work on the offensive line, and was also honorable mention All-League on defense. Eli Sias was a first team defensive lineman and Jackson Shanahan was honorable mention on the offensive line. Jake Lambert’s play at receiver and defensive back earned him honorable mention, and KJ Davis was an honorable mention at defensive back as well.

TOP RETURNERS

Among the 24 lettermen returning for Coach Willimon’s Falcons include a group of skill players who have started together since they were sophomores. Quarterback Eli Harmison was a first team All-League selection, as were running back Sam Allen and receiver Jace Woodard. Tight end Brett Hopper was also a top target for Harmison last season. Senior Trent Webber is another two-year starter and the lone returner on the offensive line. Defensively, the strength of the Falcons will be in the linebacker corps, where all four starters are back, led by Hopper, a first team All-League player at the position. Allen, Webber, and junior Rielyn Woodard also return at the position. Harmison and Jace Woodard will anchor the secondary. Juniors Bodie Mongeau, Andy Anstaat, and Martin Loecker have starting experience in the trenches and will be called upon to play bigger roles there this season, as will senior Crighton McCoy.

2024 SCHEDULE

9/6 @ Jeff West

9/13 vs Holton

9/20 vs Chapman

9/27 @ Council Grove

10/4 vs St. Marys

10/11 @ Silver Lake

10/18 @ Hesston

10/25 vs Osage City

Big East League, District game

2024 OUTLOOK

After a solid bounce-back campaign in 2023, the Falcons believe they have the experience and talent necessary to take flight in 2024 and return to the ranks of teams who are threats to make deep postseason runs. An early-season visit from Big East League foe Holton will be a great non-district test before a rugged district schedule that includes much-improved Council Grove and perennial winners Silver Lake and Osage City. If things come together quickly for the offensive and defensive line units, the Falcons could increase their win total for the second straight season thanks to a gifted skill corps and a defense that will be physical every Friday night. The Falcons are not a program that shies away from a challenge and sometimes performs their best when they are counted out. It would be wise for opponents not to make that mistake with this year’s Riley County squad.

FROM THE COACH’S HEADSET

“We are returning our QB, RB and our top two receivers, who have started since their sophomore years. We also return all four starting linebackers.” –Erik Willimon

–Dan Lucero