2024 Pigskin & Hoops Preview: Rock Creek Mustangs Football

TEAM: Rock Creek Mustangs

CLASSIFICATION: 3A

LEAGUE: North Central Kansas

COLORS: Black & Silver

SOCIAL MEDIA: @RockCreekFootb1 on Twitter

HEAD COACH: Shane Sieben (6th season, 30-20)

2023 RECORD: 6-4 (3A Regional runners-up)

2023 IN REVIEW

For most programs, going through a reset year means taking a big step back adjusting postseason expectations. For Rock Creek, however, following up on a historic 2022 campaign meant another winning season in 2023 and another playoff victory. After a 2-2 start, the Mustangs went 4-1 over their next five games before falling in a shootout in the regional round of the playoffs to Wichita-Collegiate. Coach Shane Sieben’s spread offense posted a big year through the air, ranking sixth in Class 3A in passing yardage, and during their second-half hot stretch they averaged 41.6 points per game.

KEY DEPARTURES

Four since-departed members of the 2023 Mustangs were postseason award winners last season. That includes Daegan Vinduska, who was first-team All-Mid East League at wide receiver and an honorable mention at defensive back. Trevor Christensen earned a first-team nod in the secondary, while Payton McCarn and Kade Welfringer capped a huge campaign at linebacker and on the defensive line, respectively, with first-team recognition as well.

TOP RETURNERS

Rock Creek is bringing back half a dozen starters on offense this year and another eight on defense. Among that group are a pair of award-winning seniors, offensive lineman Mason Faith and receiver Eli Bell. Linebacker Ezra Spiller leads the Rock Creek junior class from the spine of the defense after earning an all-league honorable mention last year, while a talented sophomore group will be led by standout running back Jaxon Pendall. Don’t forget about quarterback Mack Lee, either, a veteran who will return for another year at the helm of the offense.

2024 SCHEDULE

9/6 vs Bishop Ward

9/13 @ Wamego

9/20 @ Bonner Springs

9/27 vs Abilene

10/4 vs Clay Center

10/11 @ Marysville

10/18 @ Concordia

10/25 vs Chapman

North Central Kansas League, District Game

2024 OUTLOOK

Recent history shows us that when the Mustangs bring back this much high-quality talent, they make the most of it and go on a run. Go look at the program’s experienced 2022 roster and that 9-2 season for an example. Continuity correlates strongly with success at all levels of football, which should be extremely encouraging for Rock Creek this year, especially for an already potent, high-flying offense. A new wrinkle for this program will be a new-look schedule, thanks to both redistricting and a move from the old Mid-East League to the North Central Kansas League. In fact, just half of this year’s opponents were on last year’s schedule. The Mustangs always have high expectations, and that’s no different this season. With this much talent returning, it’s safe to say all those expectations are attainable in 2024.

FROM THE COACH’S HEADSET

“The Mustangs make the move to the NCKL this season and hope to compete in a fantastic league. The schedule is completely different for Rock Creek in 2024 and we are excited about that.” – Shane Sieben

–Brendan Dzwierzynski

