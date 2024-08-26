2024 Pigskin & Hoops Preview: Rossville Bulldawgs Football

TEAM: Rossville Bulldawgs

CLASSIFICATION: 1A (down from 2A in 2023)

LEAGUE: Big East

COLORS: Red & Black

SOCIAL MEDIA: @RHS_DAWG_FB on Twitter

HEAD COACH: Derick Hammes (12th year, 135-79)

2023 RECORD: 5-4 (lost in 2A first round)

2023 IN REVIEW

With high hopes for a rebound after a 5-win campaign in 2022, the Rossville Bulldawgs slip-started a bit against a tough first half of the schedule. Back-to-back losses to Riley County and Hayden, and a loss in the ‘War on 24’ to Silver Lake, left the Bulldawgs at 2-3 and in need of a strong finish to the regular season. That’s exactly what they got, blanking Holton 21-0 in week six and blasting Pleasant Ridge and Maur Hill to round out a winning campaign and go into the playoffs with momentum… which was halted immediately by a Riley County team that just seemed to have their number, beating the Bulldawgs 28-7 in the first round and ending the season much earlier than they had expected.

KEY DEPARTURES

The Bulldawgs lost some valuable experience in the trenches, highlighted by the graduation of 2A All-State selection Barrett Lietz. Lietz was first team All-Mid East League on offense and defense and was selected to the Shrine Bowl. Avery Crosswhite was an honorable mention All-League pick on the defensive line as well. Camden Horak leaves big shoes to fill under center after being a first team All-League performer in his senior campaign.

TOP RETURNERS

Is it time for another Horak to step in at quarterback for the Bulldawgs? Senior Tayson Horak was a first-team All-League receiver in 2023 and has the athleticism and experience this offense might need to make its mark, but junior Canann Mitchell returns after missing last year with an injury and brings a different set of skills to the position. Coach Hammes must determine the best use for Horak’s all-around ability as he picks his signal-caller, but there’s no doubt that whoever is taking the snaps will have plenty of skill talent surrounding them, including seniors Kameron Badura and Brock Bush and juniors Conner Bush, Jack Donovan, Cameron Miller, and Andre Johnson. On defense, the Bush brothers are tabbed as the unit’s leaders, with Brock Bush bringing two years of starting experience and an honorable mention All-League selection in 2023 to the linebacker spot. Donovan was a first team All-League defensive back, and he, Badura and Horak make for a secondary that can create a lot of big plays. Johnson pairs with Brock Bush to make a fearsome linebacking duo.

2024 SCHEDULE

9/6 @ Silver Lake

9/13 vs. St. Marys

9/20 @ Nemaha Central

9/27 vs Maranatha Christian

10/4 @ Mission Valley

10/11 vs Cair Paravel

10/18 vs Olpe

10/15 @ Wabaunsee

Big East League, District game

2024 OUTLOOK

The move from 2A to 1A opens up some new scheduling and new opportunities for Rossville, but it also raises expectations outside the program for a team that won 2A state titles in 2020 and 2021. The Bulldawgs and Coach Hammes won’t concern themselves with any of that, instead focusing on developing their players (particularly on both lines) and improving on the last two seasons. It’s into the deep end right off the bat for the Bulldawgs, who open on the road for the ‘War on 24’ with Silver Lake and also visit defending 2A champ Nemaha Centra in week three. They’ll learn a lot about themselves early and be primed for a district schedule in which they’ll be challenged each week. The Bulldawgs are athletic, experienced, and hungry, and if they can pair improvement in the trenches with their typical standard of quarterback play from whoever earns the job between Horak and Mitchell, they’ll be in position to be a legitimate 1A contender.

FROM THE COACH’S HEADSET

“I like to build competitive depth within his teams for the types of challenges that lie within every season. If our players have the summer buy-in as we’ve had in the past, I think we can bring along our roster to be ready for the upcoming season.” – Derick Hammes

–Dan Lucero

To read more Pigskin & Hoops previews, click here to return to the table of contents.