2024 WIBW Farm Profit Seminar

January 24, 2024 3:25PM CST
The 2024 WIBW Radio Farm Profit Seminars are designed to provide Kansas farmers and livestock producers with information to plan for the upcoming growing season.  These evening seminars are fast-paced, with hands-on agricultural market information, financial outlooks and weather, all to help you plan for the 2024 season.  Our Farm Profit Seminars also feature the latest on crop insurance, ag law and tax issues, and mental health.  
Attendees must register by contacting Greg Akagi at greg.akagi@alphamediausa.com/785-228-7222 to attend these free seminars. (Program content subject to change)
Presenting Sponsor
WIBW Radio Farm Profit Seminars
Seminar Locations:
Wednesday, Feb. 7th – Burlingame Elementary School 100 Bloomquist Dr. Burlingame, KS.
Wednesday, Feb 21st – Manhattan
Wednesday March 6th – Hoyt
Wednesday, March 20th – Greeley
Doors Open @5:30 pm
Dinner @ 6:00 pm
For more information about our Farm Profit Seminar sponsors just click the logos below…
