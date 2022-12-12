3 Kansas State Wildcats named AP All-Americans

The dream season for the Kansas State Wildcats continued Monday with more individual honors being handed out, as three members of the Big 12 champions received All-America honors from the Associated Press, one on each of the three teams.

Junior running back Deuce Vaughn was named first-team All-America as an all-purpose player, junior guard Cooper Beebe made the second team and junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was a third-team selection this year.

This is the second consecutive year that Vaughn has been named a first-team All-American, both times in the all-purpose role.

So far this season, Vaughn has posted a career high in rushing yards with 1,425 while adding another 378 yards through the air. He also has 11 total touchdowns, eight rushing and three receiving.

This is the second individual honor for Beebe this year, who is also the 2022 Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year while making the All-Big 12 first team. He was also a preseason All-American this year and was on the Outland Trophy watch list, which is the award given to the nation’s best interior lineman.

Anudike-Uzomah is adding yet another accolade to his resume this year, which also includes Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and conference defensive lineman of the year. Plus, he made the all-conference first team for the second time in as many seasons. The Kansas City, Missouri native has 8.5 sacks this season and now has 20.5 for his career.

All three Wildcats All-Americans have multiple years of eligibility remaining, though all three have also been considered potential NFL draft prospects by various publications.

K-State is scheduled to play in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 against Alabama, the first Sugar Bowl appearance in program history and its first-ever matchup with the Crimson Tide. Wildcats coach Chris Klieman said it’s possible although not yet known if any players for K-State will opt out of the bowl game for any reason.

