The Kansas City Chiefs are well-represented on this year’s Associated Press All-Pro teams, with four Chiefs receiving first-team recognition and a pair of offensive linemen making it on the second team.

First-team honorees this year include quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, interior defensive lineman Chris Jones and punter Tommy Townsend.

Additionally, left guard Joe Thuney and center Creed Humphrey were both named second-team All-Pro on Thursday.

This is the second first-team All-Pro nod for Mahomes in his career, joining his 2018 MVP campaign. He was also a second-team pick in 2020. The Chiefs’ signal caller was nearly a unanimous pick this year, receiving 49 of 50 votes from the same pool that also elects the MVP.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes received 49 of 50 first-team All-Pro votes at QB, per the AP. It won't be announced until Super Bowl week, but that's a pretty clear indication that Mahomes has won his second NFL MVP. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 13, 2023

Kelce is an All-Pro honoree for the seventh season in a row, alternating appearances on the first and second team every year since 2016. This is also the seventh year in a row he’s tallied over 1,000 yards receiving and it’s his eighth straight with a Pro Bowl nomination.

This is the first time Jones has been named first-team All-Pro, although he was named to the second team three times before, including each of the last two seasons. This year, the Chiefs’ best defensive player tied his career high with 15.5 sacks and played every game of the season for the first time since 2017. Townsend is also a first-time first teamer, edging out Tennessee Titans punter Ryan Stonehouse and his record-setting season for the first-team nod.

Those four Chiefs were also named to the first-ever NFLPA Players All-Pro team earlier this week.

Thuney is a second-team All-Pro for the second time in his career. He accomplished that feat with the New England Patriots in 2019 as well. Humphrey’s historic start to his career continues with his first All-Pro selection one year after finishing third in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

After beating the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18, the Chiefs have a bye through the first round of the NFL playoffs and will play the lowest-remaining seed in the AFC in the divisional round.

The Raiders have the second-most All-Pro selections of any AFC West team, with wide receiver Davante Adams and kicker Daniel Carlson both landing on the first team. The Los Angeles Chargers ended up with just one All-Pro, second-team safety Derwin James, while cornerback Patrick Surtain II of the last-place Denver Broncos is that team’s only All-Pro.

