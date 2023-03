Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school basketball coaches on the 580 Preps High School Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.

This week’s boys basketball coach lineup:

Hayden – Dwayne Paul

Washburn Rural – Alex Hutchins

Highland Park – Mike Williams

Shawnee Heights – Ken Darting

Seaman – Craig Cox

Topeka High – Geo Lyons

Topeka West – Rick Bloomquist

Cair Paravel – Trey Brown