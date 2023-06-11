Arthur Kaluma, a 6-foot-7 forward formerly of the Creighton Bluejays, announced his commitment to the Kansas State Wildcats this weekend, making him K-State’s second transfer commit this offseason.

Kaluma entered his name into the NBA draft process on April 23, then entered the transfer portal just over two weeks later on May 11. After working out for several NBA teams, he elected to return to college and immediately drew interest from multiple high major programs, including the Alabama Crimson Tide and Kentucky Wildcats, both of which were scheduled to host Kaluma on visits prior to his commitment on Sunday.

In two seasons at Creighton, Kaluma started 67 of his 68 games, averaging 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest. He’s a 43.3% shooter overall for his career and has made 29.1% of his three-point attempts.

His career high came this past December in a loss to the BYU Cougars when he scored 27 points in a losing effort. His breakout performance came during the second round of the 2022 NCAA tournament, when he scored 24 points in a narrow loss to the eventual national champions, the Kansas Jayhawks.

CBS Sports ranked Kaluma as the 13th-best player in the transfer portal this year, while 247Sports has him ranked 19th. Coming out of high school, Kaluma was the 49th overall recruit in the country.

He joins former North Texas Mean Green guard Tylor Perry to make up K-State’s two-man transfer class so far this year. Perry, the reigning Conference USA player of the year, committed to coach Jerome Tang and the K-State staff back on May 3.

The Wildcats now have 11 scholarship players on the roster heading into the 2023-24 season. That includes the two transfer acquisitions and several players who started games a year ago, including Nae’Qwan Tomlin, who also tested the NBA draft process, as well as Cam Carter and David N’Guessan. Two players have also left the program via the transfer portal this year, Ismael Massoud and Anthony Thomas.