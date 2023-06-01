WIBW 580 580 WIBW Logo

AUDIO: NiJa Canady, national college softball freshman of the year, speaks with 580 WIBW

June 1, 2023 12:23PM CDT
Photo courtesy of Stanford Athletics.

Topeka native NiJa Canady, who was named the national college softball freshman of the year, will lead the Stanford Cardinal into the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City this week.

Ahead of Stanford’s opening-round game against the Oklahoma Sooners, Canady spoke with 580 WIBW’s Brendan Dzwierzynski about her award-winning freshman campaign.

Canady, a Topeka High graduate who was also named first-team All-Pac-12 this season, has a 16-1 record this year with a 0.48 ERA and 193 strikeouts to her credit. She also has two no-hitters this season, including an 18-strikeout no-hitter against Villanova in March.

Stanford’s game with Oklahoma is set for a 1:30 p.m. first pitch on Thursday.

Click here to listen to 580 WIBW’s interview with NiJa Canady

