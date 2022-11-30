The Big 12 announced its annual postseason all-conference football honors on Wednesday, and this year’s list of honorees include plenty of Kansas State Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks.

In all, 26 different players between the two bowl-bound Sunflower State schools received recognition this year.

That list starts with K-State junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who was not only named first-team All-Big 12 but also received two other individual honors. Anudike-Uzomah was named this year’s Big 12 Defensive Player of the year and Defensive Lineman of the Year, making him the first player to win the latter award twice since it was created in 2006. Junior offensive lineman Cooper Beebe was also an individual award winner for the Wildcats, bringing home his year’s Offensive Lineman of the Year honor.

Along with Beebe, K-State sophomore fullback Ben Sinnott was named the to the all-conference first team on offense, while senior defensive back Julius Brents joined Anudike-Uzomah on the defensive first team.

K-State’s second-team all-conference picks this year include junior running back Deuce Vaughn, senior wide receiver Malik Knowles, senior kick returner Phillip Brooks, junior safety Kobe Savage and senior punter Ty Zentner.

On the KU side of things, sophomore defensive back Cobee Bryant was named first-team all-league after his breakout campaign this year. One other defensive player for the Jayhawks was named to the All-Big 12 second team on defense, that being junior defensive end Lonnie Phelps. Meanwhile, three KU players were named to the second-team offense: junior quarterback Jalon Daniels, senior tight end Mason Fairchild and junior offensive lineman Mike Novitsky.

Seven Wildcats were also given honorable mention status this year, notably including senior quarterback Adrian Martinez, while four Jayhawks were given the same honor with that group including sophomore running back Devin Neal.

Click here to see the full list of All-Big 12 honorees and awards this year.