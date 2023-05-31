The Big 12 announced the kickoff times for the first several weeks of the 2023 college football season on Wednesday, plus a smattering of other game times throughout the season.

The Kansas Jayhawks will play in one of the first games of Week 1, hosting the Missouri State Bears on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7:00. That game can be seen on ESPN+. Only one other kickoff time has been revealed for KU so far, that being its game on Saturday, Sept. 16 on the road against the Nevada Wolf Pack. Kansas and Nevada will play at 9:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

KU’s Week 2 game against the Illinois Fighting Illini will also be in Lawrence, but the date and time hasn’t been announced yet. According to the Big 12 website, that game will be played on either Friday, Sept. 8 or Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Kansas State Wildcats will play all three of their nonconference games this year on the first three Saturdays of the regular season. K-State will open its Big 12 championship defense against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 2, which will be shown on ESPN+. On Sept. 9, the Wildcats will play on FS1 when they host the Troy Trojans for an 11:00 a.m. kickoff. K-State will then round out its non-Big 12 games when it visits the Missouri Tigers on Sept. 16 for an 11:00 kickoff on SEC Network.

Additionally, K-State’s Week 6 kickoff time against the Oklahoma State Cowboys has been announced, and that game will be played at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 and can be seen on ESPN. That’s one of just four Big 12 games scheduled to be played on a Friday this season (two of the others will be played on Black Friday).

The rest of this season’s game times and TV network selections will be assigned with either six or 12-days notice.

For the full list of early season and special date Big 12 kickoff times, click here.