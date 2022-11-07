Devin Neal named Big 12 offensive player of the week

Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal is getting major recognition for his historic performance in KU’s win over Oklahoma State this weekend.

The sophomore was named the Big 12 offensive player of the week, marking the second time he’s won that honor in his career. He’s also the second Jayhawk to win the honor this year, joining junior quarterback Jalon Daniels back on Sept. 19.

Neal ran for 224 yards and a touchdown against Oklahoma State, and he tacked on 110 receiving yards. Both of those yardage totals are new career highs for the Lawrence native.

He’s just the fifth Power 5 player to record both 200+ rushing yards and 100+ receiving yards in a single game since 1996, the first year of the Big 12.

For the season, Neal now has 761 yards rushing yards, another new career high, along with seven touchdowns. With three weeks to go he also new career highs in receptions and receiving yards this year, with 12 and 143, respectively.

Kansas will be on the road this coming weekend to face Texas Tech.