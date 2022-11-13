Howard Helps Wildcats Tame Bears

No. 19-ranked Kansas State used a 17-point second quarter to propel to a 31-3 Big 12 victory over Baylor on the road.

Will Howard came in as the reliever and got a much needed win for the K-State Wildcats. Adrian Martinez went down with an apparent lower leg injury and Howard stepped in and did what he has done the last two games, played fantastic.

Howard led three scoring drives in the second quarter to give the Cats a 17-0 lead and they just built on it from there.

Howard threw three touchdown passes, one of which came in the third quarter to Ben Sinnott, who caught two touchdowns in the game, to give the Wildcats a 24-3 lead.

Howard finished with three touchdowns and 196 yards passing.

The Wildcat defense kept the Bear out of the end zone and were fantastic all game as they allowed just 301 yards of total offense.

The Wildcats win along with the Longhorns loss means K-State controls its own destiny for the Big 12 Title game. If KSU wins their last two games or if Baylor or Texas lose one of their last 2 games, they will play in the Big 12 Title game in Dallas.