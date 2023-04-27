JCB VIP Fastrac Icon Tractor Event

On April 20 of 2023, JCB held an event showcasing their new technology for farm equipment. Slade Wiley, our 580 WIBW Agricultural Reporter was on the scene and spoke with Christopher Gateley, the North American Heavyline Sales Manager, and Shane Coates, the Vice President of Agriculture with JCB about the equipment. The showcased tractors have the Fastrac ICON implemented in the system. The ICON has three main roles, iCONFIGURE, iCONNECT, and iCONTROL.

First off, the iCONFIGURE is the creation of a customized operator experience with 50 control profiles, the ability to assign functions to both the main and auxiliary joysticks, and configurable buttons that can be programmed for functions such as hitch controls, PTO control, and transmission settings. Next, the iCONNECT is the integration of precision technology including ISOBUS and GPS with fully integrated precision technology solutions from the factory, easy-to-use fingertip control, and improved precision for a variety of applications. Finally, iCONTROL is redesigning your driving experience through the new drive software called smart transmission control. Operating on a speed-based system where the driver selects the desired forward speed and the tractor controls the engine speed and transmission ratio maintaining the required speed under changing loads with a road speed of a comfortable 42 miles per hour. To see the equipment for yourself, just visit JCB’s website @ JCB Agricultural Tractors | Fastrac | JCB.com