Johnson’s Double-Double Leads Wildcats Past Huskers in KC

Behind another stellar performance by Keyontae Johnson, the Kansas State Wildcats cleared another non-conference hurdle and claimed victory in the Wildcat Classic.

Johnson’s 23 points and 10 rebounds led the Wildcats, who were in command for most of the evening in a 71-56 victory over Nebraska on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

A 12-2 scoring run early in the first half gave K-State the lead for good, with the lead growing as large as 13 points after David N’Guessan slammed home an alley-oop from Markquis Nowell on K-State’s final possession of the first half. That highlight play sent the Cats into the locker room with a 39-26 lead.

K-State took a 19-point lead with just under nine minutes to play, but a scoring drought allowed Nebraska to put together a rally. A 15-3 run drew the Huskers as close as seven points with 1:18 left. But the Wildcats made free throws down the stretch to keep Nebraska at bay.

In addition to Johnson, three other Wildcats finished in double figures. Nae’Quan Tomlin, who hit a clutch three down the stretch for K-State, finished with 15 points. Nowell added 13 and Cam Carter chipped in 10. The Huskers were led by Wilhelm Breidenbach’s 13 points off the bench.

The Wildcats improve to 10-1 with the win, equaling their best start since the 2011-12 campaign. Their ten non-conference wins are the most in a season since 2018-19. They’re back in action on Wednesday afternoon at Bramlage Coliseum against Radford in their final game before the start of Big 12 play. Tip-off is set for 1:30 pm.

POSTGAME AUDIO:

Keyontae Johnson and Nae’Quan Tomlin

Jerome Tang