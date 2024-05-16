K-State basketball adds JUCO transfer Chimobi Ikegwuruka

The Kansas State Wildcats dipped into the junior college ranks to add more depth to their 2024-25 roster, earning a commitment from Chimobi Ikegwuruka on Thursday.

A native of Galway, Ireland, Ikegwuruka spent the last two seasons at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa.

K-State beat out other programs including Oregon State, East Carolina, St. Bonaventure and Illinois-Chicago for his commitment. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Last season, Ikegwuruka made 21 appearances with 13 starts, averaging 19 points and 10.3 rebounds per game while shooting 59.4% from the floor. The 6-foot-6 wing helped lead the Panthers to an NJCAA Final Four and earned second-team All-America honors in that division.

He played professionally in Europe before coming to the United States. Most recently, he spent the 2021-22 season playing for GBA Lions Jindrichuv Hradec, which spent that year in Czechia’s top league.

This is the second time K-State and coach Jerome Tang have added a player directly from the JUCO ranks. Former Wildcat Nae’Qwan Tomlin joined the program directly from Chipola College in Florida ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Ikegwuruka is the sixth transfer commitment for the Wildcats this offseason and the second in as many weeks. Last Thursday, the Wildcats picked up former Cal State-Fullerton Titans guard Max Jones from the transfer portal.

K-State has also signed Illinois-Chicago transfer C.J. Jones, Brendan Hausen from Villanova and Dug McDaniel from Michigan on the perimeter, along with big man Baye Fall from Arkansas.

One incoming freshman, top-60 recruit David Castillo, will also join the program for the 2024-25 campaign.

Five former Wildcats have also left the program via the transfer portal this year, including Cam Carter, Dorian Finister, Jerrell Colbert, R.J. Jones and Dai Dai Ames. Four of those five players have committed to high-major programs, while Finister is headed to Sam Houston.

Kansas State still has three open roster spots for this coming season.

