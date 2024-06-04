K-State Basketball Lands Kentucky Center Ugonna Onyenso From Transfer Portal

Kansas State Wildcats basketball picked up a commitment from the top available center remaining in the transfer portal this year, former Kentucky Wildcats center Ugonna Onyenso.

College basketball reporter Joe Tipton of ON3 Sports first reported the news Tuesday afternoon.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>BREAKING: 7-foot Kentucky transfer big man Ugonna Onyenso has committed to Kansas State, sources tell <a href=”https://twitter.com/On3sports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@On3sports</a>. <br><br>Was the top available center in the portal. <a href=”https://t.co/2BRFHyiOHK”>https://t.co/2BRFHyiOHK</a> <a href=”https://t.co/yJHX33Zh0S”>pic.twitter.com/yJHX33Zh0S</a></p>— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) <a href=”https://twitter.com/TiptonEdits/status/1798082682741821848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 4, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

The seven-footer just finished his sophomore campaign where averaged 3.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks while only averaging 18.6 minutes per game this past season.

He reportedly visited Manhattan on Monday and was set to take visits to North Carolina and Mississippi State before making the commitment to K-State.

Onyenso is the seventh addition for Kansas State out of the transfer portal this offseason. He joins Michigan transfer Dug McDaniel, Arkansas transfer Baye Fall, Villanova transfer Brendan Hausen, Cal State Fullerton transfer Max Jones, Illinois-Chicago transfer CJ Jones and Samford transfer Achor Achor.

K-State has one scholarship left for the 2024-25 season, which could go to Arthur Kaluma if he decides to return, or it could go to someone else.

