Kansas State Wildcats basketball picked up a commitment from one of the best players remaining in the transfer portal this year, former Samford Bulldogs forward Achor Achor.

College basketball reporter Jeff Goodman first reported the news Thursday afternoon.

Kansas State has landed Samford transfer Achor Achor, source told @thefieldof68. Achor averaged 16 points and 6 boards last season. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 16, 2024

Achor, who measures 6-foot-9 and 225 pounds, was one of the leading contributors to Samford’s NCAA tournament team last season, averaging 16.1 points per game while shooting 58.6% from the floor overall and 43.5% from three-point range, also tacking on 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per contest. Those numbers helped him earn first-team All-Southern Conference honors.

He had a big game against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first round of this past NCAA tournament, scoring 23 points and grabbing eight boards in a four-point loss to KU.

Achor has a connection to a former Wildcat who played for K-State coach Jerome Tang as well. He was teammates with Nae’Qwan Tomlin for two seasons at Chipola College in Florida. Tomlin played for Kansas State in the 2022-23 campaign before being dismissed from the team this past season.

In fact, K-State assistant coach Jareem Dowling indicated on Twitter/X that Tomlin may have played a role in helping the Wildcats land Achor’s commitment.

Want to send special thank you to @Nae_Ratty for still believing in this Staff and Great University! You sure did us a solid with your ex teammate! #RealBlood Go be great in the NBA! pic.twitter.com/5cJZ3ax7UC — Jareem Dowling 🇻🇮💯💜 (@Coachreem4ever) May 16, 2024

The Athletic ranks Achor as the 35th-best player in the portal this year, while he lands at No. 189 out of 474 players in 247Sports’ portal rankings. During his time in the transfer portal, he also took an official visit to Auburn.

He is the second new commitment to K-State on Thursday, joining junior college transfer wing Chimobi Ikegwuruka. He’s the seventh transfer addition overall for Tang and Wildcats this offseason, and the second post player alongside former Arkansas Razorbacks forward Baye Fall.

All four of K-State’s other transfer newcomers so far this year are perimeter players. That includes Cal State-Fullerton transfer Max Jones, Illinois-Chicago transfer C.J. Jones, three-point specialist Brendan Hausen from Villanova and point guard Dug McDaniel from Michigan. Four-star recruit David Castillo is the program’s lone high school signee this year.

Kansas State has also seen five players from last year’s roster leave through the transfer portal this year, all of whom have found new homes for next season. That includes Dai Dai Ames (Virginia), Cam Carter (LSU), R.J. Jones (TCU), Jerrell Colbert (SMU) and Dorian Finister (Sam Houston).

