Kansas State Wildcats basketball reportedly has another game set for its 2024-25 nonconference schedule, with this one taking place at the program’s home away from home.

According to college basketball writer Rocco Miller, K-State will face the Drake Bulldogs at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri this December.

NEWS: Kansas State and Drake are finalizing an agreement to play a neutral site game on December 17th inside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, according to multiple sources. #Big12 #MVC pic.twitter.com/lqj90RQRzF — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) June 20, 2024

This will be the 28th meeting all time between the two programs, but just the fifth since 1950. The last time K-State played Drake the Bulldogs upset the Wildcats 80-70 in Manhattan at an event known as the “Little Apple Classic.”

Both teams will look much different this season compared to their 2023-24 campaigns. K-State only has three players returning from last season’s roster while it’s bring in one freshman and nine transfers, headlined by former Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins. Drake, meanwhile, hired former Northwest Missouri State Bearcats coach and four-time Division II national champion Ben McCollum to be its new coach, replacing Darian DeVries, who left Des Moines to take over the West Virginia Mountaineers program.

The Wildcats haven’t announced their full nonconference slate yet for this season, but this game will likely headline that part of the slate along with the Paradise Jam tournament at the end of November. K-State is the only power conference team scheduled to play in that event so far. The timetable for the full schedule release is unknown as of press time.

K-State versus Drake wasn’t the future T-Mobile Center game announced on Thursday, either. Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman told reporters that the Illini will play the Arkansas Razorbacks in Kansas City on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28. Those teams also played in Kansas City as part of the Hall of Fame Classic in the 2021-22 season (K-State was also part of that event).

