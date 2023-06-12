The Kansas State Wildcats are headed to the Caribbean for the second year in a row for a nonconference multiple-team event (or MTE), and according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein their opponent in the first round of the Baha Mar Bahamas Championship.will be the Providence Friars.

This would be just the second meeting ever between K-State and Providence, with the Wildcats winning the only previous meeting 87-80 in the first round of the 1977 NCAA tournament. The Friars are entering their first year coached by Kim English, who took over the program this offseason from Ed Cooley, who is now coaching the Georgetown Hoyas.

Rothstein is reporting that the Miami Hurricanes and Georgia Bulldogs will meet on the other side of the four-team bracket. Each team is guaranteed two games, with the winners and losers of the first round playing each other in the second round.

Miami, like K-State, reached the Elite Eight last season while Georgia improved by 10 wins from 2021-22 to 2022-23.

While the Baha Mar Hoops social media channels haven’t officially announced the pairings yet, the participating teams are listed on the official ticketing website for the event. The games will take place between Nov. 16-20.

Baha Mar Hoops holds three separate events in late November, including the Bahamas Championship for high-major men’s programs, the Nassau Championship for mid-major men’s programs and the Pink Flamingo Championship for women’s programs.

The Wildcats won their Caribbean MTE last year, defeating the LSU Tigers in the championship game of the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic. That was K-State’s first nonconference tournament championship since winning the 2018 Paradise Jam, another event that took place in the Caribbean. The 2018-19 season was also the program’s last winning season until last year.

K-State hasn’t announced its full nonconference schedule yet, though some games and dates are already known. Along with the Baha Mar Bahamas Championship, that includes a season-opening matchup against the USC Trojans on Nov. 6, a date with the Villanova Wildcats on Dec. 5 as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle and a matchup with LSU in Baton Rouge on Dec. 9.