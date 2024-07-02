K-State Second, KU Fourth in Big 12 Football Preseason Media Poll

The Kansas State Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks both appear in the top-four of the 2024 Big 12 Football Preseason Media Poll, released Tuesday morning.

The Wildcats, who won the conference championship game in 2022 and tied for fourth in the league last season, received 19 of a possible 61 first-place votes and came in second, behind only conference newcomer Utah, who received 20 first-place nods. The Jayhawks, who went 5-4 in the Big 12 last year for their first winning season in league play since 2007, got five first-place votes and finished fourth behind Utah, K-State, and Oklahoma State.

The people have spoken… allow us to present the 2024 #Big12FB Media Preseason Poll 📊 pic.twitter.com/9JQw1J21Fv — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 2, 2024

Arizona received the last three first-place mentions and placed fifth, with Iowa State, West Virginia and UCF rounding out the league’s top half.

Texas Tech and TCU finished ninth and tenth, respectively, while the ‘Coach Prime’-led Colorado Buffaloes were eleventh. Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and Arizona State conclude the poll.