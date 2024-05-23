Kansas basketball to play Duke in Las Vegas this November

The Kansas Jayhawks have officially added another marquee opponent to their 2024-25 basketball schedule.

KU and the Duke Blue Devils will go head to head at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Nov. 26 as part of the new Vegas Showdown event.

This will be the 14th meeting all time between the two blue blood programs. Kansas has won three of the last four meetings, but Duke leads the overall series 8-5. The two teams also play in the regular season every three years as part of the Champions Classic event. The Jayhawks won the most recent meeting 69-64 two seasons ago.

The Vegas Showdown will also include another game for KU just four days later when the Jayhawks will welcome the Furman Paladins to Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. Furman will play the Seattle Pilots on Nov. 26 (and Seattle will play a future road game against Duke following the event).

For the full press release from KU Athletics announcing the event, click here.

