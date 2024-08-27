The Kansas City Chiefs added pass rush depth on the eve of final roster cutdowns, acquiring edge rusher Cam Thomas in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

In exchange, the Chiefs are sending a seventh-round pick back to the Cardinals.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was first to report the trade.

Thomas is entering his third season in the NFL after being selected in the third round of 2022 NFL draft. In his two seasons with Arizona, Thomas racked up 40 total tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks, all of the latter coming in his rookie season. Last year, he started three of the 15 games he played and returned a fumble for a touchdown in Week 1.

He’s under contract through the 2025 season.

The Chiefs are looking for more pass rush help while defensive end Charles Omenihu recovers from a torn ACL he suffered in the AFC Championship Game. George Karlaftis and Mike Danna are expected to start on the edge Week 1, while former first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Malik Herring have battled throughout the preseason for rotational snaps.

Multiple national and local writers have alluded to the Chiefs monitoring the trade market for pass rush help in recent weeks, including Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated and Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest, among others. This is also the second consecutive year that the Chiefs have traded for a front-seven player in the final week of August. Last year, Kansas City sent a sixth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for defensive tackle Neil Farrell.

Final roster cuts must be made by 3:00 p.m. today. The regular season will then begin nine days later when the Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5.

For more coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs, check out 580 Sports Talk weekday afternoons from 3-6 on 580 WIBW.