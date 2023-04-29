The Kansas City Chiefs took their second edge rusher of the 2023 NFL draft midway through Day 3, using the 166th-overall selection to take B.J. Thompson from Stephen F. Austin.

This was also the first time since taking Felix Anudike-Uzomah with the 31st-overall pick that the Chiefs didn’t trade up before making their selection.

Chiefs bet on the potential of BJ Thompson. Wildly long and fluid pass rusher. Really bendy and has a ridiculous first step. Was phenomenal at the East-West Shrine Bowl: pic.twitter.com/hD6zM3LcGZ — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 29, 2023

After playing the first two years of his career at Baylor, Thompson transferred to Stephen F. Austin ahead of the 2020 season. Last season, Thompson tied the Stephen F. Austin team high with five sacks, also recording 25 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. His most statistically productive year was his 2021 campaign, when he posted 9.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss.

He was a first-team All-WAC selection and was named a third-team FCS All-American by Stats Perform.

“I think my athletic ability is number one, that’s what jumps off on tape to a lot of these guys,” Thompson said in an interview with KLRT-TV in his home state of Arkansas. “My first step, my speed, my quickness, my ability to spin, run, and jump. And to do a lot of things at 6-6 that guys my size aren’t able to do.”

With Anudike-Uzomah and now Thompson in the fold, this is the first time since 2011 that the Chiefs have selected multiple edge defenders in the same draft. That year, Kansas City took Justin Houston and Allen Bailey.

Three picks remain for the Chiefs in this year’s draft, including the first pick of the sixth round. That’s the 178th-overall pick. They’ll go again in the sixth round at No. 194, then will make their final selection in the seventh round at No. 250.