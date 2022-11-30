The Kansas City Chiefs have been busy adding experience to their roster this week, adding a pair of recently waived free agents with another player reportedly on the way.

Former Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III and former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bryan Edwards have already signed practice squad deals with the Chiefs, while Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday that Kansas City is also planning to sign former Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Brandon Williams.

Gordon was waived by the Broncos on Nov. 21 following a tumultuous run with the team. In 41 games over parts of three seasons in Denver, Gordon rushed for 2,222 yards and 19 touchdowns, but also had a severe fumbling problem that led to his eventual release. He fumbled 12 times in those 41 games. For comparison, in the first five years of Gordon’s career with the Los Angeles Chargers he had 14 fumbles in with more than twice as many touches as he had with the Broncos.

Andy Reid on the addition of RB Melvin Gordon to practice squad: "We'll just see where this thing goes. He sure has been a heck of a player in this league." — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) November 30, 2022

Edwards, who was a third-round pick out of South Carolina by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, was traded to Falcons in May but never gained traction in Atlanta’s offense. He has just three receptions and five targets in seven games played this year. In his three-year career, Edwards has 48 catches for 779 yards and four touchdowns in 35 games played.

To make room for Gordon and Edwards, the Chiefs waived center Austin Reiter and running back Wayne Gallman from the practice squad.

Kansas City hasn’t added Williams to its roster yet, however Chiefs coach Andy Reid did speak about him on Wednesday, referring to him as “a great kid and a good football player.” He spent the first nine years of his career with the Ravens before becoming a free agent following the 2021 season. Last year, at 32 years old, Williams still played over half of Baltimore’s defensive snaps.

Very indifferent to KC adding Melvin Gordon, but always been a big fan of Williams. Mauler up front, brings an edge and knows the scheme https://t.co/j38UN4bs6C — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) November 30, 2022

No corresponding move for Williams has been announced.