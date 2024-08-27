Kansas City Chiefs announce initial 53-man roster

The Kansas City Chiefs made their final training camp roster cuts this week and have announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season. They have also announced the players that will be begin the season on injured reserved, the Physically Unable to Perform list, the Non-Football Injury list and the practice squad.

Quarterbacks (2)

Patrick Mahomes, Carson Wentz

Running backs (3)

Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Carson Steele (FB)

Wide receivers (7)

Rashee Rice, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman, Skyy Moore, JuJu Smith-Schuster

Tight ends (4)

Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Jared Wiley, Peyton Hendershot*

*The Chiefs acquired Hendershot from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick on Tuesday.

Offensive linemen (10)

Kingsley Suamataia, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, Hunter Nourzad, C.J. Hanson, Wanya Morris, Mike Caliendo, Ethan Driskell

Defensive linemen (9)

Chris Jones, George Karlaftis, Mike Danna, Derrick Nnadi, Tershawn Wharton, Mike Pennel, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Malik Herring, Cam Thomas*

*The Chiefs acquired Thomas in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.

Linebackers (5)

Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane, Cam Jones

Cornerbacks (6)

Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson, Nazeeh Johnson, Nic Jones, Chris Roland-Wallace

Safeties (4)

Justin Reid, Bryan Cook, Chamarri Conner, Jaden Hicks

Specialists (3)

Harrison Butker (K), Matt Araiza (P), James Winchester (LS)

Physically Unable to Perform (1)

Charles Omenihu, defensive end

Omenihu missed Super Bowl LVIII and all of this offseason after tearing his ACL during last season’s AFC Championship Game.

Non-Football Injury (1)

B.J. Thompson, defensive end

Thompson was hospitalized in June following a seizure and cardiac arrest during the Chiefs’ offseason program. He did not practice throughout training camp. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that there is still optimism that Thompson will play this season.

Kansas City will open the season at home on Thursday, Sept. 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.

For more coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs, check out 580 Sports Talk weekday afternoons from 3-6 on 580 WIBW.