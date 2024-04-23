The Kansas City Chiefs have locked down their most important decisions makers for the long haul.

Coach Andy Reid, general manager Brett Veach and team president Mark Donovan have all agreed to new contract extensions, the franchise announced Monday night.

According to NFL.com, Reid’s new deal runs through the 2029 season, with that network’s Tom Pelissero reporting that the extension will make the three-time Super Bowl champion the highest-paid coach in the NFL. Specific financial terms haven’t been disclosed.

“I’m incredibly grateful to [Chiefs CEO and chairman] Clark and the entire Hunt family for giving me the opportunity to lead this historic franchise,” Reid said in a statement, later adding: “Chiefs Kingdom is a special place and I’m blessed to have the opportunity to be here.”

The Chiefs hired Reid in 2013, immediately following their NFL-worst 2-14 record the previous season and after Reid was fired by the Philadelphia Eagles in the wake of a 4-12 campaign. Since then, Kansas City has posted a 128-51 regular-season record with three Super Bowl victories, including each of the last two.

Veach, who began his professional career as an intern for Reid and the Eagles in 2004 and was college teammates with Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, was promoted by Kansas City to general manager in 2017 following John Dorsey’s departure. Since taking over the front office, Veach has helped build the three Super Bowl-winning teams, has worked out major contract extensions with players including Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones, and has drafted standouts including Trent McDuffie, Nick Bolton and more.

“I’d like to thank Clark and the entire Hunt family for the support I’ve received these past seven seasons,” Veach said in a statement. “I am blessed to work alongside very talented people and am proud of the work we’ve done to bring three Super Bowls to Kansas City.”

Donovan is the longest-tenured member of the Chiefs’ newly extended trio, having joined the organization as its Chief Operating Office in 2009 before becoming its president two years later. Donovan is also the president of Arrowhead Events, a role within the franchise dedicated to attracting other events to Arrowhead Stadium and Kansas City.

“It is a privilege to help lead this organization’s business operations, and I want to thank Clark and the entire Hunt family for their continued support and trust in the work that we’re doing off-the-field and in the community,” Donovan said in a statement.

The next major event for the Chiefs will be the 2024 NFL draft, which begins this Thursday night in Detroit. Kansas City currently has seven selections this year, starting with the 32nd-overall pick at the end of the first round.

