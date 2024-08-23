The Kansas City Chiefs and center Creed Humphrey are now tied together for the next five seasons, with the club reportedly agreeing to a historic extension with arguably the best center in the NFL.

According to multiple outlets, the Chiefs and Humphrey have agreed to a four-year extension worth a total of $72 million with $50 million guaranteed. That makes him the highest-paid center in NFL history and keeps him tied to the reigning Super Bowl champions through the 2028 season.

The extension itself was initially reported by NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

Both the total value and guaranteed money in the extension far exceed the previous high water marks for centers. The previous total money high was $60 million for Erik McCoy of the New Orleans Saints, while Frank Ragnow of the Detroit Lions had the previous record for guaranteed money for a center at $42 million.

Humphrey has has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons, he was a second-team All-Pro in 2022 and finished third in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2021. That was the highest finish for an offensive lineman since Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson also finished third in 2018.

He’s also a two-time Super Bowl champion, starting in both Super Bowls LVII and LVIII.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach spoke during Thursday’s preseason finale loss to the Chicago Bears about working on an extension with Humphrey, though stopped short of confirming the report.

“Needless to say, we’re extremely excited to continue Creed’s career here,” Veach said. “He’s been great for our organization, we have been very fortunate to have a really a good group of young guys, and hopefully we are able to get a little bit more work done with some of these other young guys as well.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid also raved about Humphrey following Thursday’s game.

“He’s a heck of a football player,” Reid said. “He started off that way and he’s kept it going that way.”

Several players from Kansas City’s 2021 draft class are up for extensions this year and Humphrey is the first to sign one. Right guard Trey Smith and linebacker Nick Bolton are also notable extension candidates.

The Chiefs will start the season on Thursday, Sept. 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.

