The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t have their most efficient game of the season in Week 12, but they did enough to beat the Los Angeles Rams 26-10, extending their winning streak to five games.

While the game wasn’t necessarily a blowout, the Chiefs were in firm control for the majority of the afternoon. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with tight end Travis Kelce for a 39-yard touchdown strike with 5:40 on the clock in the first quarter, giving Kansas City a lead it never relinquished.

That was the only touchdown pass of the game for Mahomes, who went 27-of-42 passing for 320 yards with that score and one interception. Mahomes did extend his streak of 300+ yard passing efforts to six games.

Kelce was also his favorite target on Sunday, recording four receptions for 57 yards and the touchdown.

The Los Angeles defense did give Kansas City some troubles, even if it didn’t always show on the scoreboard. Most notably, the Chiefs had a brutal day in the red zone, scoring just one touchdown on six possessions inside the 20-yard line.

Reid opens with saying the offense was off a tick in the end zone today. When asked if there was anything he could put a finger on, Reid said yes but he wasn’t going to say anything with Cincinnati next week. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) November 28, 2022

The Chiefs also had a hard time running the ball against the Rams’ defensive front. Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco led the Chiefs with 69 yards rushing on 22 carries with a touchdown, but he and Ronald Jones, who was active for the first time this season, combined to rush for just 3.1 yards per carry on 26 attempts. Mahomes was the Chiefs’ most efficient running threat, scrambling four times for 36 yards.

Kansas City’s defense, however, continued its recent hot streak and made things miserable for a floundering Los Angeles offense. The Rams had to start third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins this week, and he was held to just 100 yards passing on 13-of-23, tossing his first-career touchdown pass in the process while also being picked off twice.

The Chiefs also got home for three sacks, including one by defensive tackle Chris Jones. He’s the only player in the NFL to record at least half a sack in each of the last six games.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones recorded his 10th sack of the season today, earning him a $1.25M incentive 💰💰💰 He's been dominant all season. pic.twitter.com/sY2MbePoQC — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 27, 2022

Thanks to the win, the Chiefs are now 9-2 and maintain their hold on the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture for another week. The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, who have the next-best record in the AFC at 8-3, also both won this weekend to keep the Chiefs’ lead at just one game.

Arguably the most important game remaining on Kansas City’s schedule is on tap next week with a road trip to face the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 and have won five of their last six games. Next week’s contest is scheduled for a 3:25 kickoff.

