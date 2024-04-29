Kansas City Chiefs make 7 selections in 2024 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs finished off their 2024 NFL Draft class this weekend, emphasizing offense with five of their seven picks.

Of those seven picks, only two of them originally belonged to the Chiefs entering the draft. A pair of weekend deals with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers allowed Kansas City to move up in the early rounds while sliding back several spots in later rounds.

Below, you’ll see the full list of the Chiefs’ picks this year with a short synopsis for what the two-time reigning Super Bowl champions are adding.

Round 1, Pick 28 (trade with BUF): Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

The Chiefs moved up on Day 1 to take the fastest player in the entire draft. Worthy, who was a regular mock draft selection for Kansas City in the pre-draft process, set an NFL Combine record by running a 4.21 40-yard dash this spring, breaking the mark set by former Chief John Ross in 2017. He was the sixth-ranked wide receiver on this year’s composite big board and was the fifth one taken in the first round.

Worthy had his most productive college season in 2023 by racking up 75 receptions for 1,014 yards, though he also had a career-low five touchdowns. At 6-foot-1 he’s tied for the third-tallest receiver on the Chiefs’ roster and he immediately adds game-breaking speed and another weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City sent picks Nos. 32, 95 and 221 overall to Buffalo, getting back Nos. 28, 133 and 248 overall.

Round 2, Pick 63 (trade with SF): Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Suamataia was considered a first-round option for the Chiefs heading into the draft, and they were able to end up grabbing him near the end of the second round instead. At 6-foot-5, 326 pounds, he fits the Chiefs’ current prototypical size for offensive tackles, and he should factor into the competition for the starting left tackle job right away next to last year’s third-round pick, Wanya Morris.

Coach Reid, this one's for you 🤣 Welcome to the Kingdom, Kingsley! pic.twitter.com/BaxbmJPc3r — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 27, 2024

Kansas City sent picks Nos. 64 and 173 overall to San Francisco, getting back Nos. 63 and 211 overall.

Round 4, Pick 131: Jared Wiley, TE, TCU

With Travis Kelce in the latter part of his career and Noah Gray under contract for just one more season, the Chiefs added more depth to their tight ends room by adding Wiley with their first fourth-round pick. Wiley was ranked as the sixth-best tight end on this year’s consensus big board and was taken slightly later than his overall ranking on that board. In a pre-draft profile of Wiley, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote: “Wiley’s catch talent and ability to fight through contact are big check marks in his favor. He has the versatility and potential to compete for a role as a TE3.”

Round 4, Pick 133 (trade with BUF): Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State

Hicks was the first Day 3 defensive back taken by general manager Brett Veach and the Chiefs this year, a sweet spot for that position during Veach’s tenure. He adds immediate depth to a somewhat shallow safety room behind Justin Reid and Bryan Cook. Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranked Hicks as one of his top 50 players in the class and wrote following Day 3: “Even if there isn’t a clear path for him to start right away in Kansas City, he will get on the field in some way as a rookie.”

Round 5, Pick 159: Hunter Nourzad, IOL, Penn State

While Nourzad is officially listed as a center, he has experience across the offensive line. He started at four different positions during his Penn State career with at least seven starts at three different spots. Immediately, Nourzad can be a depth piece with a similar role to former Chiefs lineman Nick Allegretti, who signed a free-agent deal with the Washington Commanders this offseason. Long term, Nourzad could battle for a starting spot depending on what happens with center Creed Humphrey and guard Trey Smith, both of whom are entering the last year of their rookie contracts.

Round 6, Pick 211 (trade with SF): Kamal Hadden, CB, Tennessee

Another Day 3 pick for Kansas City used on a defensive back, is entering the NFL after a shortened senior season at Tennessee, posting great stats (eight pass breakups, three interceptions) before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Kansas City is adding depth to a cornerbacks group that lost L’Jarius Sneed in a trade earlier this offseason and could use depth behind whoever takes over the CB2 job across from Trent McDuffie.

Round 7, Pick 248 (trade with BUF): C.J. Hanson, IOL, Holy Cross

Similarly to the Nourzad selection, Hanson adds immediate interior depth to a Chiefs offensive line that needs it. He was a three-year starter at Holy Cross and was first-team All-Patriot League each of the last two seasons. Unlike Nourzad, however, Hanson has only played guard at the college level, though he did take reps at center during his pre-draft workouts. He’s also the first player from Holy Cross to be drafted in 35 years.

