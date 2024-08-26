The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back a key piece of their Super Bowl LVII championship roster.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Chiefs and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster have agreed to a contract after he spent last season with the New England Patriots.

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz was the first to report the expected deal. And, per Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac, it’s expected to be a veteran-minimum contract while the Patriots pay the rest of what was owed on his previous deal.

Smith-Schuster had one of the most productive seasons of his career in his one previous season with the Chiefs. After signing a one-year contract in 2022, he caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns. He also had seven receptions and 53 yards in the Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Following that win, Chiefs coach Andy Reid spoke about Smith-Schuster and what impressed him during his one year in Kansas City.

“I like his game, I like the way he helps counter [Travis] Kelce,” Reid said. “I think he’s a smart player, great in space, strong hands, all of that. I really like him, but what he bring to the team, his personality, his leadership, he gets it. He’s one of those guys that understands it. what it takes.”

Last season in New England, Smith-Schuster struggled to produce or stay healthy. He started seven times in 11 games, tallying 29 receptions and 260 yards with one touchdown in the first year of a three-year, $33 million deal. As mentioned above, the Patriots will pay the remainder of his guaranteed salary from that contract minus his new deal with the Chiefs.

With the cut down to a 53-player roster looming on Tuesday, this adds another body into the mix in a crowded Kansas City wide receivers room. Four players in that group were already expected to be locked in, including Rashee Rice, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, rookie Xavier Worthy and Justin Watson. Skyy Moore could also be safe after being held out of the Chiefs’ final preseason game.

Other players vying for the final roster spot(s) at wide receiver include Kadarius Toney, Justyn Ross and Nikko Remigio, among others.

The roster needs to be down to 53 players by 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The regular season then begins next Thursday, Sept. 5, when the Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens.

For more coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs, check out 580 Sports Talk weekday afternoons from 3-6 on 580 WIBW.