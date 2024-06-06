The Kansas City Chiefs made another move to shore up their wide receivers room on Thursday.

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz posted on X/Twitter that the reigning Super Bowl champions are re-signing one of the heroes of their most recent title win, Mecole Hardman.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network added that it’s a one-year deal between Hardman and the Chiefs, though financial terms haven’t been reported yet.

A five-year veteran, the signature play of Hardman’s career was the final play of Super Bowl LVIII, a touchdown reception from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to seal a win over the San Francisco 49ers. That was also Hardman’s third Super Bowl ring, all with Kansas City.

He didn’t start last season with the Chiefs, signing a one-year contract last offseason with the New York Jets before being traded midseason. After returning to Kansas City, he posted 19 receptions, 180 yards and one touchdown between the regular season and playoffs.

Over his five seasons, Hardman has made 166 catches for 2,212 yards and 18 total touchdowns. Just one of those receptions and six yards came with the Jets.

Schultz added in his reporting on X/Twitter that Hardman could factor into the Chiefs’ kickoff return game with the NFL’s new special teams rules in place.

This move adds more speed to Kansas City’s receivers group for the 2024 season, one which already includes first-round pick Xavier Worthy and veteran speedster Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. The Chiefs’ top receiver from a season ago, Rashee Rice, is also back on the roster but is still going through a legal situation in Texas following a street racing accident earlier this spring.

The third round of the Chiefs’ offseason team activities wraps up on Friday, and mandatory minicamp begins on Tuesday, June 11.

