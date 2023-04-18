The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly planning to sign quarterback Blaine Gabbert, bringing in a veteran presence to compete for the team’s backup job behind starter Patrick Mahomes.

The move was initially reported Tuesday afternoon on The Pat McAfee Show.

Gabbert is a 12-year veteran after he was drafted 10th overall in the 2011 NFL draft out of Missouri. He spent the first three years of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, with whom he started 27 of the 28 games he played in and compiled a 5-22 record. He’s been a backup ever since being traded to the San Francisco 49ers before the 2014 season, but has been serviceable as a spot starter, going 8-13 in 21 starts over the last eight years.

Most recently, Gabbert spent three years backing up Tom Brady for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He saw action in 11 games for the Buccaneers, completing 22-of-35 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns exclusively off the bench. Gabbert has also played for the Arizona Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans.

Financial terms haven’t been announced yet, but Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star reported the Chiefs and Gabbert are in agreement on a one-year deal.

Gabbert will likely compete with Shane Buechele for the Chiefs’ primary backup job, a role that Chad Henne filled for four of the past five seasons (he missed the 2019 season due to injury). Buechele, a 2021 undrafted free agent out of SMU, has never played in an NFL game but was on the Chiefs’ active roster throughout last season.

Kansas City has been busy adding offensive depth recently. Last week, the Chiefs re-signed wide receiver Justin Watson to a two-year contract, just days after adding free agent wide receiver Richie James on a one-year deal.

The Chiefs began Phase 1 of their offseason workout program on Monday, which lasts for two weeks. Phase 2 begins on May 22, followed by Phase 3’s start on June 13.