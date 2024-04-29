The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a re-worked contract with tight end Travis Kelce, one which will make him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

We signed the greatest tight end ever to a new contract. pic.twitter.com/G1qnv42MHK — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 29, 2024

The new two-year contract, which replaces the final two years of his previous deal, will fully guarantee Kelce $17 million this year with “most of the rest” guaranteed three days into the 2025 league year, according to ESPN. The total value of the contract is $34.25 million, a $4 million raise from the previous agreement.

His new $17.125 million average contract value passes the previous high-water mark for tight ends, the $17 million figure Darren Waller of the New York Giants signed for last season.

Despite missing out on an All-Pro selection for the first time since 2015, Kelce was highly productive again during the 2023 season. He racked up 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns across 16 games, earning his ninth consecutive Pro Bowl nod all while helping lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl LVIII championship over the San Francisco 49ers.

In his 11-year career, which has all unfolded in Kansas City, Kelce has posted 907 receptions for 11,328 yards and 74 touchdowns, receiving first-team All-Pro honors four times while being a second-time honoree in four other seasons. Those are the fourth-most receptions and receiving yards of any tight end in NFL history, and he’s third among all active players in receptions.

Playoff team success has come with individual accolades, too. On his was to winning three Super Bowl rings, Kelce also became the NFL’s all-time leader in postseason receptions this past January, passing the mark previously held by Jerry Rice.

I told yall I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy! @tkelce https://t.co/9sqkZY8mU8 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 29, 2024

For all of his on-field success, the last year has included a rash of new off-field success for Kelce, too. Most notably, that includes his intensely public romantic relationship with pop star Taylor Swift. Additionally, his podcast New Heights, hosted with his brother and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, is one of the top sports podcasts in the country, and he’s also been tabbed as the new host of Amazon’s Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? game show.

Editor’s note: This story originally referred to the new contract as an extension.

For more coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs, check out 580 Sports Talk weekday afternoons from 2-6 on 580 WIBW.