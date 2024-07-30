The Kansas City Royals made a major splash shortly before the Major League Baseball trade deadline on Tuesday, shoring up their bullpen and taking a flier on veteran power with a pair of last-minute trades.

First, the Royals agreed to a deal with the Oakland Athletics to acquire RHP Lucas Erceg, sending a trio of prospects back to the Bay in return including the No. 4 prospect in their farm system, Mason Barnett.

Shortly thereafter, Kansas City made a move within the AL Central, adding shortstop Paul DeJong from the Chicago White Sox for a low-level pitching prospect.

Erceg is in his second year in the majors and is under team control until 2030. In 38 appearances for the A’s this season, he’s posted a 2-3 record with three saves and a 3.68 ERA, more than a full point better than his rookie campaign. His pitch mix includes a four-seam fastball with one of the best average velocities in the majors this season, and he’s holding opposing batters to a .067 batting average against his slider.

Barnett is the centerpiece of the return to the A’s. In 19 games at Double-A Northwest Arkansas this year, he has a 5-6 record in 18 starts with a 4.91 ERA. The other players involved in the deal are RHP Will Klein, the Royals’ 18th-ranked prospect who they just called up this week, as well as unranked OF prospect Jared Dickey.

DeJong doesn’t have to go far to join the Royals since Kansas City is already in Chicago playing the White Sox this week. A former All-Star, DeJong is hitting .228 this season and has hit 18 home runs, which is now the third-highest total on the Royals roster. Kansas City will be his fifth team in now his eighth year in the majors.

Chicago is receiving RHP Jarold Rosado in exchange, an unranked prospect in the Royals’ system who has pitched at Single-A Columbia this season.

That’s now three trades in the last two days for Kansas City. On Monday, the Royals sent minor league pitcher Walter Pennington to the Texas Rangers for former All-Star starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen. He’s expected to report to the team later this week.

The Royals enter Tuesday’s game against the White Sox 6.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central with 55 games remaining. They still have a one-game lead on the Boston Red Sox for the final American League wild card spot.

