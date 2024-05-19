Kansas Jayhawks adding Rice transfer Noah Shelby

Kansas Jayhawks basketball added future depth to its roster this weekend, picking up a commitment from Rice Owls transfer guard Noah Shelby.

In his commitment announcement on social media, Shelby said he is planning to take redshirt season in 2024-25, and he’ll have two more years of eligibility after that.

Kansas will be Shelby’s third school in as many seasons. He started his career with the Vanderbilt Commodores, coming in as a four-star recruit and playing in 14 games his freshman season. Shelby then transferred to Rice last season, where he played in 30 games and made one start, averaging 3.9 points and one rebound per contest. The Owls went 11-21 overall with 5-13 conference record in his lone season with the Owls.

The rising third-year point guard was the 121st-ranked prospect in the country in the class of 2022 according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and he even had a scholarship offer from the Jayhawks among 15 total high-major offers before eventually settling on Vanderbilt.

Shelby has one other tangential connection to the KU program. Last year at Rice, he played with fellow transfer Anthony Selden, whose brother, Wayne Selden Jr., played three season for coach Bill Self from 2013-16.

While Shelby isn’t planning to take the floor for the Jayhawks this season, he is the team’s fourth incoming transfer commitment. The rest of that group includes South Dakota State’s Zeke Mayo, Wisconsin’s A.J. Storr and Alabama’s Rylan Griffen.

Riley Kugel, a former Florida Gators guard who was the first player to commit to Self and KU this offseason, eventually rescinded his commitment due to reported academic issues. He is now committed to play at Mississippi State next season.

Kansas is one of five programs nationally that didn’t have a single player from its 2023-24 roster enter the transfer portal this season.

