The Kansas Jayhawks and the University of Kansas have reportedly agreed to a new contract extension with director of athletics Travis Goff, keeping him tied to the school through 2031.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reported the news first on Wednesday and the university has since officially announced the new contract.

Sources: Kansas has extended AD Travis Goff through 2031, giving him a new seven-year deal that includes a significant raise. Goff has helped revive KU football since arriving in 2021, hiring Lance Leipold and leading $450 million in football facility/stadium projects. pic.twitter.com/LXkYln54xm — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 29, 2024

The new deal is a seven-year extension for the 44-year-old Goff, and it will nearly double his base salary to $1.3 million per year. The full contract hasn’t been released publicly as of press time. Thamel reported that Goff’s previous average salary was the lowest in the Big 12.

The three most high-profile individuals in Kansas Athletics, and arguably their most important, are now all signed long term. Jayhawks football coach Lance Leipold is signed through the 2029 season and men’s basketball coach Bill Self is signed to a rolling, “lifetime” contract.

KU Athletics has experienced consistent or renewed success across its athletic department since Goff was hired in April 2021. That notably includes the turnaround for Kansas football, starting with hiring Leipold later that spring and rapidly improving on-field fortunes that have led to back to back bowl game appearances over the last two seasons. Jayhawks men’s basketball has also maintained its place as one of the country’s best programs during Goff’s tenure, with Self’s team winning the 2022 national championship.

The right Jayhawk for the job. 🔴🔵 Director of Athletics @tgoff11 has signed a contract extension through 2031. 📰 https://t.co/ktzmEApOrK Ad Astra 💫 pic.twitter.com/D3H42Tae45 — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) May 29, 2024

Other Kansas programs have also seen marked improvement in recent years. That includes the women’s basketball team, which has been to the NCAA tournament two of the last three years with a WNIT championship in between. KU baseball is also coming off its best season since 2019, winning 31 games in 2024 and reaching the Big 12 tournament semifinals.

In a statement, Goff said, in part, ““I have the privilege to work with the best coaches and staff in the country and, together, we serve a remarkable university, passionate fanbase and, most importantly, 500 of the most inspiring young people in society – Jayhawk student-athletes.”

Before replacing Jeff Long as KU’s director of athletics, Goff was a deputy athletics director for Northwestern University, and he also spent seven years at Tulane and spent the first two years of his career at KU. He is also a KU alumnus, graduating in 2002.

You can read the full press release from KU Athletics here.

