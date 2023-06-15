The Kansas Jayhawks and Wichita State Shockers are officially locked in to their first regular-season meeting since 1993, and it will take place on Dec. 30 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

This year’s game was announced by the Kansas City Sports Commission on Thursday, though multiple outlets reported that a game was in the works earlier this month.

https://twitter.com/KUHoops/status/1669378223396864004?s=20

“We always enjoy playing in Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center and look forward to facing Wichita State,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self said in a statement, adding: “This will be a great opportunity for fans in the Kansas City area to watch our team over the holidays and it will be a great game for us preparing for Big 12 play.”

The last time Kansas and Wichita State played was in the second round of the 2015 NCAA tournament, a game the Shockers won. KU leads the all-time series 9-3 and won the last regular-season meeting 103-54 on Jan. 6, 1993.

“We are excited to renew the series and play this game in a fantastic venue in Kansas City,” Wichita State coach Paul Mills said. “Thank you to the Kansas City Sports Commission for pulling together this exciting event for our respective institutions and fan bases.”

Tickets for Kansas versus Wichita State will go on sale on June 23. More information about how to purchase tickets can be found here.

This is the 13th and final game on KU’s nonconference schedule for the 2023-24 season, the rest of which was revealed on June 5. Wichita State hasn’t unveiled its full schedule yet, but some of the Shockers’ other matchups the next season will include an opening-night game with the Lipscomb Bisons on Nov. 6, a home game against the Richmond Spiders on Nov. 14 and a trip to the Myrtle Beach Invitational later in November.

Fresh off a Big 12 championship last season, the Jayhawks are widely considered the potential preseason No. 1 team in the country heading into next season, bringing back three starters from last year’s team and adding the nation’s top-ranked transfer class.

Mills is entering his first season coaching the Shockers after spending the last six years coaching the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. Wichita State has also overhauled a large portion of its roster with four incoming transfers committed for 2023-24.