The Kansas Jayhawks made another transfer portal addition on Wednesday, shoring up their rotation with former Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Shakeel Moore.

KU will be Moore’s third school after playing at both Mississippi State and for the North Carolina State Wolfpack, and he is entering his fifth and final year of eligibility.

Last season, Moore averaged 7.9 points per game on a career-best 46.8% shooting from the field. Two seasons ago, he set a career high with 9.8 points per game and he was named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watchlist.

Over the course of his four season’s he’s played in 124 games and made 68 starts. Three of those games have come against teams currently in the Big 12.

247Sports ranks Moore as the 275th-best player in the transfer portal this offseason (out of 480 total players).

The news broke mere hours after KU announced that sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson will miss the 2024-25 season due to a torn patellar tendon he suffered during a scrimmage on Tuesday. Kansas coach Bill Self said in a statement, “We are all crushed by this. Elmarko has had a terrific spring. He has worked so hard and has improved so much. This will be a challenge that he will meet head on and he will return as good as ever.”

Jackson averaged 4.3 points per game and made 17 starts for the Jayhawks as a freshman.

With Moore in the fold, the Jayhawks now have 12 scholarship players on the roster for this upcoming season. Earlier this week, before Jackson’s injury and before Moore committed to join the program, Self said he was hoping to add another starting-caliber player to the rotation.

Moore is the fourth scholarship transfer newcomer for the Jayhawks this year, joining Zeke Mayo from South Dakota State, Rylan Griffen from Alabama and A.J. Storr from Wisconsin. Additionally, former Rice guard Noah Shelby is transferring to KU and walking on.

