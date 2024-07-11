The Kansas Jayhawks revealed their full 11-game nonconference schedule on Thursday, featuring seven games at Allen Fieldhouse and six high-major opponents.

KU will open the season with one home exhibition tilt against the Washburn Ichabods on Oct. 29 before opening the regular season on Monday, Nov. 4 against the Howard Bison. The marquee portion of the schedule begins later that same week on Nov. 8 with the Jayhawks welcome the North Carolina Tar Heels to Allen Fieldhouse for the first game of a home-and-home series.

The Champions Classic will follow just four days later on Nov. 12 when KU takes on the Michigan State Spartans in Atlanta. It will return home for its next two games against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and UNC-Wilmington Seahawks before another high-profile neutral-site game against the Duke Blue Devils in Las Vegas at the Vegas Showdown. That event also includes a matchup against the Furman Paladins, though that game will take place in Lawrence.

Two of the final three high-major games on the Jayhawks’ nonconference slate will be on the road, including a matchup with the Creighton Bluejays in the final Big 12-Big East Battle on Dec. 4, followed by the renewal of the Border War against the Missouri Tigers in Columbia just four days later. A meeting with the North Carolina State Wolfpack at home will complete KU’s trio of game against Tobacco Road schools on Dec. 14.

Kansas will round out its nonconference schedule at home against the Brown Bears just before Christmas on Dec. 22.

The 11-game nonconference slate is smaller than the 13 such games KU and the Big 12 have played in recent seasons. The Big 12 is substituting those non-league games with more conference matchups after adding the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes to the conference this year. The full Big 12 schedule will be released at a later date.

The full press release announcing the KU nonconference schedule can be found here.

