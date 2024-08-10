The Kansas Jayhawks finalized their roster with one final scholarship player joining the program Friday night, adding former Northern Illinois Huskies guard David Coit.

He takes KU’s 13th and final scholarship spot for the 2024-25 season. That means the Jayhawks will only be allowed 12 scholarship players the following season to complete the sanctions stemming from their NCAA infractions case.

BREAKING: Northern Illinois transfer David Coit has committed to Kansas, he tells @247Sports. He averaged over 20 PPG last season. Story with quotes: https://t.co/y5tSuhTiux pic.twitter.com/ICkuh5FDfu — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) August 9, 2024

Coit spent two seasons in DeKalb, Illinois with the Huskies, earning third-team All-MAC honors both years. He finished third in the conference in scoring last season, pouring in 20.8 points per game on 41.6% shooting and 33.7% from three-point range. As a sophomore in 2022-23, Coit averaged 15.5 points per game while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. For his two-year Division I career, he’s an 87.9% free throw shooter.

He’s been good against high-major competition, averaging 17 points per game against those opponents over the last two years including a 34-point effort against the DePaul Blue Demons last season.

Before getting to Northern Illinois, Coit spent one season at Atlantic Cape Community College in New Jersey, where he was the Garden State Athletic Conference Player of the Year after leading NJCAA Division III in scoring.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Coit was originally recruited by the Arkansas Razorbacks, Texas A&M Aggies and Villanova Wildcats before eventually choosing to go to Kansas. An earlier report from ThePortalReport.com also included six other schools who were recruiting him, notably including other Big 12 teams like the TCU Horned Frogs and Utah Utes, among others.

Coit is the sixth incoming transfer for coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks this offseason. That list also includes Lawrence native Zeke Mayo from South Dakota State, Rylen Griffen from Alabama, A.J. Storr from Wisconsin and Shakeel Moore from Mississippi State on scholarship. Noah Shelby is transferring to KU and walking on after playing for Rice last season.

The KU season begins with an exhibition against the Washburn Ichabods on Oct. 29, followed by the regular-season opener against the Howard Bison on Nov. 4.

